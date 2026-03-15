Target on Netanyahu's head: Iran threatens to kill Israel PM as war rages | What we know
Amid the conflict, Iran's IRGC has now warned to pursue and kill the Israeli leader, who they have referred to as a “war criminal and child-killer.”
As the war between US-Israel and Iran continues to rage on, a fresh target has appeared on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. While Israel has confirmed that Netanyahu is alive amid rumours of his assassination, Tehran has threatened to “pursue and kill” the Israeli PM.
Earlier today, several rumours regarding the assassination of Benjamin Netanyahu surfaced online. However, the Israeli Prime Minister's office dismissed these reports as "fake news".
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Amid the conflict, Iran's IRGC has now warned to pursue and kill the Israeli leader, who they have referred to as a “war criminal and child-killer.”
Iran threatens to kill Netanyahu | Key updates
- IRGC's warning to Netanyahu
- “If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force,” the IRGC said in a statement after the Israeli PM's office dismissed reports of Netanyahu's death.
- In another statement issued by the Iranian embassy in South Africa, a statement from the government reads: “It doesn’t matter at all whether Netanyahu is dead or alive. A single strand of hair from a Minabi girl is worth more than his entire being.”
2. Netanyahu absent from key military meetings?
- Unverified reports on X have claimed that the Israeli Prime Minister was absent during a key military meeting amid the US-Israel and Iran war.
- However, the PM's office has stated that Netanyahu remains active in the military operations and "is fine".
Also Read | ‘PM is fine’: Netanyahu's office dismisses ‘fake’ social media claims of assassination
3. Alleged AI video triggered death rumours:
- The rumours regarding Netanyahu's death took over social media after a video showed the Israeli PM with "six fingers".
Also Read | Is Netanyahu safe? Fact-checking 'six fingers in hand' claim after Scott Bessent's reaction draws speculations
- In a video shared by the official Israeli PM's account, at the 35-second mark, a small patch of extra flesh next to the little finger was interpreted by some viewers as an additional finger, interpreted by many as an “AI glitch.”
- Several netizens assumed the video was generated by artificial intelligence, adding more fuel to the rumours of his reported assassination.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More