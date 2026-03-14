Is Netanyahu safe? Fact-checking 'six fingers in hand' claim after Scott Bessent's reaction draws speculations

Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump remain in conflict with Iran and its new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei after joint Israel and US strikes took out former Supreme Leader and Mojtaba's father, Ayatollah Khamenei.

Speculations about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 's whereabouts and safety have risen again after a video of him addressing the nation was shared online. Many claimed that the video used AI and showed Netanyahu with six fingers in his hand, sparking rumors about where the Israeli PM might be.

One post on X claimed “Heads up EVERYONE. @netanyahu is DEAD Official X handle of @IsraeliPM just deleted this tweet.”

There had been earlier rumors too about Netanyahu being impacted by Iran's strikes amid the conflict but these have turned out to be false. Now, a couple of posts have gone viral on social media claiming Netanyahu is dead.

Notably, despite the name, this account has nothing to do with Russia's Kremlin. The claim it made about a post being deleted from the Israeli PM's official handle has been fact-checked to be false by Grok.

“No, Israeli PM did not delete any tweet. The screenshot in that post is fake—no such statement exists on their account (their only recent post is a National Security Council announcement). Netanyahu is alive; death rumors from Iranian media and social posts have been debunked by Snopes, Times of Israel, and others as unverified misinformation. Rely on official verified sources,” the AI chatbot wrote.

The account had also written about US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, whose reaction when he was called away during a meeting with the media has sparked speculations online.

Also Read | Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is 'damaged, but alive': Donald Trump

“REMEMBER my tweet about Israel Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant left a press conference to talk to Trump directly on call, on return he was visibly shaking,” the page claimed. This was backed by political commentator Johannes M. Koenraadt, who remarked “Netanyahu is dead! That's what I get from this. It fits the dead stiffness in Scott Bessent's body and hands, and his upset voice after returning from the Situation Room,” sharing a clip of Bessent's interview.