Iran's Supreme Leader ‘alive in some form’, says Trump, asks ships to ‘show some guts’ in Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he believes Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is still alive “in some form,” despite not being seen publicly since taking office after the war in Iran began. Donald Trump said he thinks Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is alive but damaged (AFP photo)

Trump's remarks came hours after the new Iranian supreme leader's first public remarks were run by news portals, in which resolved to keep fighting, promising more pain for Gulf Arab states and threatening to open “other fronts” in a war that has already disrupted world energy supplies, the global economy and international travel. Track latest in US Iran war here

“I think he probably is. I think he is damaged, but I think he’s probably alive in some form, you know,” Fox News quoted Trump as saying in an interview in “The Brian Kilmeade Show” scheduled to air Friday at 10:06 am ET.

Trump asks ships to 'show guts' Addressing the difficulties vessels wanting to sail through the key Strait of Hormuz are facing, Trump suggested the ships should show some “guts” and carry on their journey.

"They should go through the Strait of Hormuz and show some guts."

"There's nothing to be afraid of. They have no Navy and we sunk all their ships," the president was quoted as saying.

US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28, citing the Islamic country's nuclear ambition as the reason, killed the then Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and sparked drone and missile exchange that still is rattling the entire Gulf.

Days after the killing of Khamenei, his son Mojtaba was chosen as his successor.

Mojtaba Khamenei is believed to be close to Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and is widely seen as even less compromising than his father.

Khamenei said in a statement read by a state TV news anchor that he was keeping a “file of revenge”.