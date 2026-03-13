Mojtaba Khamenei: Iran leader profile pic used AI, new revelation amid injury, coma reports

Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new Supreme Leader, has an official social media profile now. However, the photo used has reportedly been ‘manipulated with AI’. This photo taken in Tehran shows a statement by Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei being televised on March 12, 2026. (AFP)

Khamenei has been chosen as Iran's new Supreme Leader, after his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in joint US-Israel strikes on Tehran.

Shayan Sardarizadeh of BBC Verify shared on X “This image of Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, which has been widely published by Iranian media today and now appears on his new X account, appears to have been manipulated with AI.” The journalist, who among other things, specializes in AI, and disinformation, added “Google's SynthID finds watermarks in it that indicate it has been edited using Google AI.”

Also Read | Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei, the ‘wounded war veteran’, fails to appear on camera for first message amid injury reports

He further stated that the photo was actually not a recent one, but from a picture published several years ago. “A cropped reverse image search finds what appears to be the original version of the photo published several years ago. It shows Mojataba at a pro-government rally. The background and those surrounding him seem to have been edited and removed using AI,” the journalist added on the X post.