Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's wife 'alive'; death reports 'incorrect': Iranian media
Late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's wife is alive and the reports of her death were incorrect, said Iran's state media on Thursday.
Late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh is alive and the reports claiming that she died were incorrect, said Iran's IRGC-affiliated Fars News on Thursday.
This came after Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei did not mention about his mother's death in his first statement on Thursday.
Iran's later supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a strike by the United States and Israel on during the beginning of the war. In following days, several reports had claimed that his wife was also killed in the attacks.
Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh has mostly lived away from the public eye and has been one of Iranian ruling family's most private members.
According to several local media reports, apart from Ali Khamenei, several members of his family including his daughter-in-law, son-in-law, daughter, and grandchild were also killed in strikes on the first day of the war on February 28.
Mojtaba Khamenei vows to avenge Iran's ‘martyrs’
In his first public address as Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to avenge the deaths of the Iranians killed in the ongoing war between Iran and the US, Israel, including the children killed in strikes on Minab school.
In his statement, which was read out on state television by a news anchor, Mojtaba also outlined Tehran’s position on the war and called for using closure of the Strait of Hormuz as leverage against the “enemy”.
As the global energy crisis mounts due to the ongoing war and Strait of Hormuz' closure, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei reportedly said that several shops can pass through the channel but only if they coordiante with Iran's navy.
"After the current events, generally we cannot return to conditions before February 28 (start of current Iran war)... as we have understood how important the safety of the Strait of Hormuz is, and so did the others," the spokesperson said, reported news agency Reuters.
