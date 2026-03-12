Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran's Supremo makes first statement amid severe injury, coma reports

Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei made his first statement since the start of the war with the US and Israel. However, the 56-year-old did not appear on video. His message was read by a presenter on state TV. This comes a day after reports first stated that late Supremo Ali Khamenei's son suffered face injuries and a fractured foot during the first day of strikes. Publications also noted that he is in coma. This photo taken in Tehran shows a statement by Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei being televised (AFP)

What did Mojtaba Khamenei say in his first statement since the war broke? Mojtaba said that ‘vengance’ is priority ‘until fully achieved’, as per the statement read on state TV.

"A limited amount of this revenge has so far taken concrete form, but until it is fully achieved, this case will remain among our priorities," Khamenei added.

"We will seek compensation from the enemy, and if they refuse, we will take as much of their property as we determine, and if that is not possible, we will destroy the same amount of his property," he further noted.

The new Supreme Leader said that Iran will keep the Strait of Hormuz closed and attack US bases. The 56-year-old stated that Washington must close all its bases in the region. The strait, which runs past Iran's coast and supplies a fifth of the world's oil, should remain shut to put pressure on the enemy, he said.

Two tankers were ablaze in an Iraqi port on Thursday after a hit by suspected Iranian explosive-laden boats, a step-up in attacks that have cut off oil from the Middle East and defied President Donald Trump's claim to have won the war he launched two weeks ago.

"The Islamic Republic without seeking to establish domination and colonialism in the region, is fully prepared for unity and warm, cordial mutual relations with all its neighbors. The countries of the region must clarify their stance regarding the aggressors against our dear homeland and the killers of our people. I recommend that they shut down those bases as soon as possible; for they must surely have realized by now that America's claim of establishing security and peace has been nothing but a lie," he said

“The enemy has gradually established bases in some neighboring countries over the years. In the recent offensive, some of those military bases were put to use, which naturally we have targeted with attacks, precisely as we had issued explicit warnings, and without making any encroachment on those countries themselves, solely striking those bases.”

Earlier, Hosseini Khamenei also called for the blockage of Hormuz. Mojtaba further said that they must resist their enemies- the US and Israel.

"Dear fighter brothers! The desire of the masses of the people is the continuation of effective and regret-inducing defense. Furthermore, the leverage of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must certainly continue to be used," he said.

Mojtaba Khamenei health update: Where is he now? Israeli and Iranian officials told The New York Times that the extent of Mojtaba's injuries were not officially revealed because any communication could disclose his location and put him in danger. Sources further told the publication that the new Supremo had suffered serious injuries, including to his legs, but he was alert and sheltering at a highly secure location with limited communication. The report did not mention coma.

