Israel Iran attack LIVE: US to release oil from reserve as war keeps supply choked; more ships in Hormuz hit

Amid the disruption, the Trump administration plans to release 172 million barrels from the US emergency oil reserve as part of a coordinated effort by countries around the world to ease surging crude and fuel prices, less than two weeks after the start of the Iran war.
“We’ll do that — and then we’ll fit it up,” Trump said Wednesday in an interview with local television station WKRC during a visit to the Cincinnati area. “I filled it up once, and I’ll fill it up again. Right now we’ll reduce it a little bit, and that brings the prices down.”
Trump administration releases millions of emergency oil reserves
The release, announced by Energy Secretary Chris Wright in a statement on Wednesday evening, will take about 120 days to fully deliver the oil from the Energy Department’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve. It forms part of a broader plan by member nations of the International Energy Agency to release a total of 400 million barrels from global reserves.
“This is to tide the world over while these flows are restricted by Iran, but ultimately the United States military will prevail,” Wright said on Fox News. “Hopefully in the next few weeks we will start to see ship traffic returning to the Strait of Hormuz.”
Iran's response
Iran warned it could wage a prolonged war with the United States and Israel that would “destroy” the world economy, even as US President Donald Trump said late Wednesday that the Islamic republic was facing imminent defeat.
Tehran’s warning came as fighting around the strategic Strait of Hormuz — a waterway that carries about a fifth of the world’s oil — sent shockwaves through energy markets, triggering emergency releases from global reserves and a limited drawdown of US stockpiles.
Israel's strikes on Beirut
Israeli strikes pounded Beirut’s southern suburbs late on Wednesday, lighting up the skyline with red flashes and setting several buildings ablaze, after the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired a volley of rockets into northern Israel.
One killed in Basra port attack; Iraq halts operations at oil ports
Israeli military says more Iranian missiles heading toward Israel
US to release 172 million barrels from strategic oil reserve under IEA plan
US Energy Secretary Chris Wright issued a statement on the International Energy Agency's decision and the planned use of the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
“Earlier today, 32 member nations of the International Energy Agency unanimously agreed to President Trump’s request to lower energy prices with a coordinated release of 400 million barrels of oil and refined products from their respective reserves.
“As part of this effort, President Trump authorized the Department of Energy to release 172 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, beginning next week. This will take approximately 120 days to deliver based on planned discharge rates”.
Trump says US has 'virtually destroyed' Iran's military capabilities
Air strike kills two fighters at Hashed base in northern Iraq
An air strike killed at least two fighters in northern Iraq on Thursday.
Iraq, which has long been a proxy battleground between the United States and Iran, has been drawn into the wider Middle East war that began when the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran last month, AFP reported.
The strike targeted a base in the city of Kirkuk used by the Hashed al-Shaabi, a former paramilitary coalition that has since been integrated into Iraq’s regular armed forces.
The Hashed also includes brigades from Iran-backed groups that have been targeted in a series of attacks blamed on the United States and Israel since the war began.
US, Iran signal no quick end to war as Tehran warns of $200 oil
The United States and Iran signalled there was no immediate end in sight to their war, with US President Donald Trump saying it was necessary to "finish the job," while Tehran warned the world should prepare for oil prices of $200 a barrel after attacks on tankers in Iraqi waters and other vessels near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
CitiBank shuts UAE branches after Iran threat to target financial institutions
CitiBank said it would close all but one of its branches in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday following an Iranian threat to target financial institutions in the region, AP reported.
The bank said it took the step “given the evolving situation within the country,” without providing further details.
Other financial institutions have also reportedly asked employees to work from home in response to the threat.
Five vessels hit in Gulf and Strait of Hormuz
Explosive-laden boats believed to be Iranian attacked two fuel tankers in Iraqi waters on Wednesday, setting the vessels ablaze and killing one crew member, Reuters reported.
The attacks followed earlier incidents in which projectiles struck three ships in Gulf waters, marking a further escalation in the conflict between Iran and US-Israeli forces.
At least 16 vessels have now been hit in the region since fighting began.
Shipping across the Gulf and the narrow Strait of Hormuz, which carries about a fifth of the world’s oil, has slowed to a near standstill since the United States and Israel began strikes on Iran on February 28, pushing global oil prices to their highest levels since 2022.
The tankers targeted in late-night armed boat attacks near Iraq were the Marshall Islands-flagged Safesea Vishnu and the Zefyros, both of which had loaded fuel cargoes in Iraq, two Iraqi port officials said.
Israel strikes central Beirut seafront, Lebanon says at least seven killed
"The Israeli enemy strike on Ramlet al-Bayda in Beirut led to an initial toll of seven dead and 21 wounded," the health ministry said in a statement, referring to the beachside area where some displaced people have been sleeping outdoors since the latest conflict between Israel and Hezbollah erupted.