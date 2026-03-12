Israel Iran attack LIVE: US to release oil from reserve as war keeps supply choked; more ships in Hormuz hit

Amid the disruption, the Trump administration plans to release 172 million barrels from the US emergency oil reserve as part of a coordinated effort by countries around the world to ease surging crude and fuel prices, less than two weeks after the start of the Iran war.

“We’ll do that — and then we’ll fit it up,” Trump said Wednesday in an interview with local television station WKRC during a visit to the Cincinnati area. “I filled it up once, and I’ll fill it up again. Right now we’ll reduce it a little bit, and that brings the prices down.”

Trump administration releases millions of emergency oil reserves

The release, announced by Energy Secretary Chris Wright in a statement on Wednesday evening, will take about 120 days to fully deliver the oil from the Energy Department’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve. It forms part of a broader plan by member nations of the International Energy Agency to release a total of 400 million barrels from global reserves.

“This is to tide the world over while these flows are restricted by Iran, but ultimately the United States military will prevail,” Wright said on Fox News. “Hopefully in the next few weeks we will start to see ship traffic returning to the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iran's response

Iran warned it could wage a prolonged war with the United States and Israel that would “destroy” the world economy, even as US President Donald Trump said late Wednesday that the Islamic republic was facing imminent defeat.

Tehran’s warning came as fighting around the strategic Strait of Hormuz — a waterway that carries about a fifth of the world’s oil — sent shockwaves through energy markets, triggering emergency releases from global reserves and a limited drawdown of US stockpiles.

Israel's strikes on Beirut

Israeli strikes pounded Beirut’s southern suburbs late on Wednesday, lighting up the skyline with red flashes and setting several buildings ablaze, after the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired a volley of rockets into northern Israel.