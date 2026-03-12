UAE war news LIVE: Iranian drone hits Dubai building after airport targeted
UAE war news LIVE: Iranian drones reportedly hit a building in Dubai on Thursday, but no injuries were reported. The development came hours after two drones hit near the Dubai airport.
- 8 Mins agoFirms ask people to evacuate Dubai financial district after Iran threats
- 17 Mins agoFire put out at Dubai Creek Harbour after drone strike
- 32 Mins agoBahrain says Iranian attacks targeted fuel tanks
- 43 Mins agoCitiBank closes branches in UAE, reports AP
- 52 Mins agoUN body calls for end to Iran's attacks on Gulf neighbours
- 1 Hr 19 Mins agoBuilding in Dubai Creek Harbour vicinity attacked by Iranian drone
UAE war news Live updates: Over two weeks since the Iran-US war began, Tehran's targeting of countries in the Gulf continues as it tries to further escalate global energy concerns and upend trade routes. In the most latest escalation, Iranian drones reportedly hit a building near Dubai Creek Harbour on Thursday, but no injuries were reported. The development came hours after two drones hit near the Dubai airport, home to the long-haul carrier Emirates and the world's busiest for international travel. Despite four injuries in the incident, air travel continued, the Dubai Media Office said on Wednesday....Read More
Here's what's latest on the Iran-US conflict and tensions in the Middle East:
Dubai airport targeted: The Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest, was targeted on Wednesday as two drones fell near it, injuring four people. The development marked an escalation in Iran's attempts to put pressure on the US and Israel to end the war that began on February 28, the day the US and Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran, killing its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
UN reacts to attacks in Gulf: Amid Iran's ongoing offensive in the Gulf, the UN Security Council voted to approve a resolution demanding a halt to Iran’s “egregious attacks”. “The international community is resolute in rejecting these Iranian attacks against sovereign countries that are threatening the stability of the peoples, especially in a region of strategic importance to global economy, energy, security and security of global trade,” said Bahrain’s U.N. ambassador, Jamal Alrowaiei.
Iran's warning to American banks: After targeting US consulates and embassies in the Middle East, Iran has now warned it would come after US and Israeli economic targets in the region, including banks. The threat triggered some firms, including Citi, to ask employees to evacuate offices in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).
US to release 172 million barrels of oil: Amid global energy concerns and the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, a key path used by countries to transport oil, the US has announced it would release 172 million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve.
UAE war news LIVE: Firms ask people to evacuate Dubai financial district after Iran threats
UAE war news LIVE: After Iran warned it would target 'economic and banking centres' linked to the United States and Israel across West Asia, financial service group Citi and two other companies in Dubai's financial centre has asked employees to evacuate their offices. Citi employees were asked to move out of offices in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and in Oud Metha, reported AFP.
UAE war news LIVE: Fire put out at Dubai Creek Harbour after drone strike
UAE war news LIVE: Authorities in Dubai said they put out a fire after an Iranian drone reportedly attacked a building near the Dubai Creek Harbour on Thursday. “Authorities have fully brought the fire under control, and all residents are safe. No injuries have been reported,” the Dubai Media Office said.
UAE war news LIVE: Bahrain says Iranian attacks targeted fuel tanks
UAE war news LIVE: Amid global concerns on oil prices and energy crunch due to the war between Iran and the US, Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior on Wednesday said that Iranian-linked attacks targeted fuel tanks at a facility in Muharraq Governorate, northeast of the country’s capital, Manama. “Authorities are taking the required procedures,” the ministry said, reported AP.
UAE war news LIVE: CitiBank closes branches in UAE, reports AP
UAE war news LIVE: After Iran's threats to financial institutions, CitiBank has reportedly closed its branch in the UAE. CitiBank said it made the decision “given the evolving situation within the country,” reported news agency AP.
UAE war news LIVE: UN body calls for end to Iran's attacks on Gulf neighbours
UAE war news LIVE: The UN Security Council reportedly voted to approve a resolution demanding a halt to Iran’s “egregious attacks” on its Gulf neighbours. “The international community is resolute in rejecting these Iranian attacks against sovereign countries that are threatening the stability of the peoples, especially in a region of strategic importance to global economy, energy, security and security of global trade,” said Bahrain’s UN ambassador, Jamal Alrowaiei, was quoted as saying by AP.
UAE war news LIVE: Building in Dubai Creek Harbour vicinity attacked by Iranian drone
UAE war news LIVE: An Iranian drone struck a building in Dubai, news agency AFP reported on Thursday, citing the Iranian state media. The Dubai Media Office also said that authorities were responding to “an incident involving a drone that fell on a building in the vicinity of Dubai Creek Harbour.”