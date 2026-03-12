UAE war news LIVE: Iranian drone hits Dubai building after airport targeted

Live

Authorities have fully brought the fire under control, and all residents are safe, the Dubai authorities said after a minor fire was reported in a building.

UAE war news Live updates: Over two weeks since the Iran-US war began, Tehran's targeting of countries in the Gulf continues as it tries to further escalate global energy concerns and upend trade routes. In the most latest escalation, Iranian drones reportedly hit a building near Dubai Creek Harbour on Thursday, but no injuries were reported. The development came hours after two drones hit near the Dubai airport, home to the long-haul carrier Emirates and the world's busiest for international travel. Despite four injuries in the incident, air travel continued, the Dubai Media Office said on Wednesday. Here's what's latest on the Iran-US conflict and tensions in the Middle East: Dubai airport targeted: The Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest, was targeted on Wednesday as two drones fell near it, injuring four people. The development marked an escalation in Iran's attempts to put pressure on the US and Israel to end the war that began on February 28, the day the US and Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran, killing its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. UN reacts to attacks in Gulf: Amid Iran's ongoing offensive in the Gulf, the UN Security Council voted to approve a resolution demanding a halt to Iran’s “egregious attacks”. “The international community is resolute in rejecting these Iranian attacks against sovereign countries that are threatening the stability of the peoples, especially in a region of strategic importance to global economy, energy, security and security of global trade,” said Bahrain’s U.N. ambassador, Jamal Alrowaiei. Iran's warning to American banks: After targeting US consulates and embassies in the Middle East, Iran has now warned it would come after US and Israeli economic targets in the region, including banks. The threat triggered some firms, including Citi, to ask employees to evacuate offices in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). US to release 172 million barrels of oil: Amid global energy concerns and the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, a key path used by countries to transport oil, the US has announced it would release 172 million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve. ...Read More

