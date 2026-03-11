‘Fractured foot, bruised eye’: Mojtaba Khamenei was injured on Day 1 of US-Iran war

Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei reportedly sustained injuries during the first day of strikes carried out by the United States and Israel, according to a source familiar with the matter cited by CNN. Mojtaba Khamenei, who is also Khamenei’s eldest son, was chosen to take charge of the country by Iran’s Assembly of Experts. (AP/Reuters)

Reportedly, Khamenei suffered a fractured foot, along with several minor injuries. These included a bruise around his left eye and small cuts on his face.

Injuries reportedly linked to assassination attempt The reported injuries come amid growing speculation about the new leader’s condition. An Israeli source had earlier told CNN that Khamenei was injured during an assassination attempt last week, a claim that has fuelled rumours circulating for several days.

However, there has been no official confirmation from Iranian authorities regarding the nature of the incident or the extent of the injuries.

Mojtaba Khamenei's IRGC ties and rise to power Mojtaba, 56, was named as Iran's Supreme Leader on March 8, over a week after his father's killing who ruled the country with an iron fist for almost 37 years. Iran's new Supreme Leader is reportedly strongly involved with the the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) which is one one of Iran's most powerful military and economic organisation. The IRGC has pledged full obedience to Mojtaba who is yet to speak publicly since being elected.

Trump ‘not happy’ with Mojtaba Khamenei's appointment Earlier, Trump called Mojtaba's selection “unacceptable”, stating that “I’m not happy with him.”

Trump had earlier conveyed that Tehran should not appoint a leader without first obtaining his consent, informing Axios that no one would wield power in Iran unless he granted permission.

In US and Israel's strikes on Iran, at least 49 additional senior Iranian officials were killed. Mojtaba’s mother, wife, and son also lost their lives. He sustained injuries in the explosion as well, although it is still uncertain how severe they are, according to Iranian media.

Trump warnings to Iran Trump's claim that the war would end came just a day after he told CBS News that the war is "very complete". He claimed that Iran had no navy, no communications and no air force.

"Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones," Trump added. He also said that Tehran has nothing left in a "military sense."

The US President further warned Iran not to "try anything cute".