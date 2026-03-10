Was Ali Khamenei against making son Mojtaba Iran's next Supreme leader?
Mojtaba Khamenei's ascension as Iran's Supreme Leader was opposed by Khamenei, who stated in his will that he should not succeed him, as per new report.
Not just US President Donald Trump, even Mojtaba Khamenei's own father was against the idea of making his son the next Supreme leader of Iran, according to a NY Post report.
The assassinated Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was against his son assuming power that he mentioned it in his will, experts informed The Post.
“In Khamenei’s will, he explicitly asked Mojtaba not to be named as successor,” stated Khosro Isfahani, a research director for the opposition organization National Union for Democracy, which has connections to Iranian intelligence.
“Mojtaba is an imp***** young cleric who has achieved nothing in terms of political life,” Isfahani said.
He further claimed that Khamenei believed his son did not possess the necessary experience or ability to govern Iran, adding that Mojtaba has remained insignificant without the influence of his father's name throughout all these years.
Are Iranian clerics upset with Mojtaba's apointment?
Mojtaba was not even officially chosen by Iran's succession council — however, the IRGC pressured the Assembly of Experts during its discussions last week, ultimately compelling a vote.
According to Isfahani, Mojtaba did not secure a majority in that vote — yet the IRGC ensured his appointment, which reportedly led many clerics to boycott the meeting where his selection was revealed.
“The Assembly of Experts that was supposed to pick the replacement of Khamenei didn’t vote for Mojtaba,” the expert told the Post. “There was a lot of pushback against him, but under pressure from the IRGC, he was named as the successor.”
Trump ‘not happy’ with Mojtaba Khamenei's appointment
Earlier, Trump called Mojtaba's selection “unacceptable”, stating that “I’m not happy with him.”
Trump had earlier conveyed that Tehran should not appoint a leader without first obtaining his consent, informing Axios that no one would wield power in Iran unless he granted permission.
In US and Israel's strikes on Iran, at least 49 additional senior Iranian officials were killed. Mojtaba’s mother, wife, and son also lost their lives. He sustained injuries in the explosion as well, although it is still uncertain how severe they are, according to Iranian media.
