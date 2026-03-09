Who was Mojtaba Khamenei's wife Zahra Haddad Adel? All about his family and children

Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Iran’s late supreme leader, has been named his successor, Iranian state TV reported. The announcement comes nine days after US‑Israeli strikes killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Mojtaba Khamenei married Zahra Haddad-Adel in 1999. (AFP)

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, “is appointed and introduced as the third leader of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on the decisive vote of the respected representatives of the Assembly of Experts,” the clerical body said in a statement.

It said that the clerical body "did not hesitate for a minute" in choosing a new leader, despite "the brutal aggression of the criminal America and the evil Zionist regime."

Iran's Revolutionary Guards pledged allegiance to the country's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps... is ready for complete obedience and self-sacrifice in carrying out the divine commands of the Guardian Jurist of the time, His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei", the Guards said in a statement.

Mojtaba Khamenei’s family According to Euro News, Mojtaba Khamenei married Zahra Haddad-Adel in 1999. She was the daughter of prominent conservative politician and former Iranian Parliament Speaker Gholam‑Ali Haddad‑Adel.

Observers "viewed as a strategic alliance between the office of the supreme leader and a conservative technocratic-cultural faction within the political establishment," according to the outlet.

During this period, Gholam‑Ali Haddad‑Adel was solidifying his influence, emerging as a leading figure in Iran’s conservative movement.

According to France 24, Zahra was killed in the same joint US‑Israel airstrike that claimed the life of her father-in-law, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The couple has three children together, though very little is publicly known about them.