Smoke over Iran, new Supreme Leader, fresh strikes on UAE, Bahrain: Top updates on US-Iran war | 10 points

The conflict between the United States and Iran, that sparked tensions in the Middle East following US-Israel attacks on Iran last month, rages on for the ninth day on Sunday, with no immediate signs of abating. The fighting continues between US and Iran on Day-9. (AP)

Fresh attacks were reported in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain. Fresh mobile alerts were issued in Dubai and Abu Dhabi warning residents against aerial attacks.

Here are the top 10 developments of the US-Iran conflict on Day 9:

- Explosions in Tel Aviv: At least 10 explosions were reported over Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv on Sunday as Iran’s Revolutionary Guard vowed to step up attacks against Israel and the US assets in the Middle East.

- Attack on Lebanon, Beirut, Tehran: Israel struck southern Lebanon, Beirut and oil storage facilities in Tehran, even as Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised “many surprises” for the next phase of the conflict.

- Khamenei's successor decided: In a significant move that is closely watched by Washington and Tel Aviv, Iran's clerical body tasked with selecting Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's has reached a decision. A name is yet to be announced. Hinting on the name of the successor, a member of the body, Ayatollah ⁠Mohsen Heidari Alekasir, said “even the Great Satan (the US) has mentioned his name.” Mojtaba Khamenei is believed to have been a possible successor to his father, who was killed on February 28.

- Israel vows to kill new leader: Israel's military has threatened it would continue pursuing every successor of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. US President Donald Trump said the war might only end once Iran's military and rulers had been wiped out.

- Iran's fresh strike over Middle East: The United Arab Emirates says Iran has launched 16 ballistic missiles and over 117 drones in new barrages on Sunday. The UAE's Defence Ministry says it intercepted all 16 missiles, while a 17th fell into the sea. It says it intercepted most of the drones, but four fell in UAE territory. The ministry said it is ready to "firmly confront" the threats.

- Black smoke over Iran: Huge clouds of black smoke hung over Tehran on Sunday after strikes on oil storage facilities lit up the night sky with plumes of orange flame. Explosions also hit Iran's central Yazd province on Sunday. Earlier explosions were reported in other parts of the country including the Iranian capital Tehran and the central Isfahan province.

- Lebanon says four killed: Lebanon said an Israeli strike on a Beirut hotel killed four people. The Israeli military said it carried out a "precise strike" in Beirut targeting commanders from the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, the Quds Force.

- Iranians leave Beirut: More than 100 Iranians, including some diplomats, were evacuated from Beirut overnight on a Russian plane, a Lebanese official said. The development comes a day after Lebanon banned any activity by Iran's Revolutionary Guards, which backs Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

- Energy disrupted in Middle East: The escalating conflict has disrupted oil and natural gas exports from the Middle East and forced production stoppages from Qatar to Iraq, with Kuwait announcing cuts over the weekend. Kuwait Petroleum Corporation has begun cutting oil output and declared force majeure on March 7 due to the war shutting exports via the Strait of Hormuz.

- Fatalities so far: The war, which erupted on Feb. 28 after joint US-Israeli strikes hit Iran, has so far killed at least 1,230 people in the Islamic Republic, more than 300 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel, according to government figures.