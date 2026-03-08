US Iran war news LIVE updates: Loud blasts near US embassy in Oslo; Israeli strikes kill 4 at Beirut hotel
An Israeli strike on a hotel in central Beirut killed at least four people and injured ten others, with Israel saying it targeted Iranian commanders operating in the Lebanese capital.
The widening conflict in the Middle East region saw fresh warnings from US President Donald Trump, who warned that Iran will be "hit very hard today". Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would continue its war with Iran "with all our force" as part of a "systemic plan to eradicate the Iranian regime".
The "moment of truth" was coming for the Iranian people, Netanyahu said. He further stated that the US and Israeli air strikes had secured "almost complete control of the airspace" over Tehran.
Early on Sunday, a loud blast was heard near the US embassy in Oslo, Reuters reported citing Norwegian police. It was not immediately clear what caused the blast or who was involved, the Oslo police department said in a statement. "The police are in a dialogue with the embassy and there are no reports of any injured persons," the statement said.
Iran Guards say can fight 'intense war' for six months
The Revolutionary Guards in a statement carried by the Fars news agency on Sunday said Iran can fight an intense war against the United States and Israel for at least six months.
"The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are capable of continuing at least a 6-month intense war at the current pace of operations," Guards spokesperson Ali Mohammad Naini said, AFP news agency reported citing Fars.
Israeli strikes hit Tehran oil facility, light up night sky
Israeli strikes hit an oil storage facility in Tehran as flames lit up the night sky in Iranian capital. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised "many surprises" for the next phase of the week-old conflict.
Loud blasts heard near US embassy in Oslo
