US Iran war news LIVE updates: Loud blasts near US embassy in Oslo; Israeli strikes kill 4 at Beirut hotel

Smoke rises following an explosion, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran.

US Iran war news LIVE updates: The widening conflict in the Middle East region saw fresh warnings from US President Donald Trump, who warned that Iran will be "hit very hard today". Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would continue its war with Iran "with all our force" as part of a "systemic plan to eradicate the Iranian regime". The "moment of truth" was coming for the Iranian people, Netanyahu said. He further stated that the US and Israeli air strikes had secured "almost complete control of the airspace" over Tehran. On the other hand, an Israeli strike on a hotel in central Beirut killed at least four people and injured ten others on Sunday, as Israel said that it targeted Iranian commanders operating in the Lebanese capital. Early on Sunday, a loud blast was heard near the US embassy in Oslo, Reuters reported citing Norwegian police. It was not immediately clear what caused the blast or who was involved, the Oslo police department said in a statement. "The police are in a dialogue with the embassy and there are no reports of any injured persons," the statement said. ...Read More

