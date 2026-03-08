Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Iranian drone hits Dubai’s 23 Marina Tower; 1 killed in UAE's Al Barsha

Dubai briefly shut its main airport on Saturday, the world’s busiest for international traffic, after authorities said an unidentified object was intercepted nearby.

Over the past week, Iranian attacks have struck Abu Dhabi airport, the upscale Palm Jumeirah development and the Burj Al Arab luxury hotel. Drone debris also sparked a fire at the US consulate in Dubai on Tuesday.

UAE President's warning for neighbours

United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed warned the country’s “enemies” not to mistake its prosperity for weakness, in rare public remarks as Iranian strikes on the Gulf nation continue.

“The UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh, we are no easy prey,” the president said during a visit to a hospital, where he met people wounded by an Iranian projectile. “The UAE is attractive, the UAE is beautiful, the UAE is a model. But I say to them: ‘Do not be misled by the UAE’s appearance.’”

Dubai's main airport, a major global transport hub, had to shut briefly on Saturday as Iran launched missiles and drones at targets across the Gulf.

Qatar, Saudi intercept missiles amid Iranian barrage

Qatar's defence ministry said Iran fired a dozen missiles at the country on Saturday as Tehran continued its strikes across the Gulf. It said six ballistic missiles were intercepted.

Two fell into the country's territorial waters and two landed in an "uninhabited area." The ministry also said two cruise missiles were intercepted.

Saudi Arabia said it stopped a drone attack aimed at the diplomatic quarter in Riyadh and reported no casualties or damage.

Kuwait's military also said on Sunday that it had responded "to a wave of hostile drones that penetrated the country's airspace".

Iran continues offensive against US-Israeli strikes

The barrage came even though Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised to neighbouring countries for the attacks. He said they would no longer be targeted unless strikes were launched from their territory.

Attacks were reported on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, where the national oil company announced a "precautionary" reduction in production.

The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, like other Gulf nations, have been heavily targeted by Iranian missiles and drones as the war in the region expands. The United States embassy in Kuwait has been struck and the United States consulate in Dubai targeted, along with other infrastructure in both countries.

Pezeshkian vowed on Saturday that his country would never surrender. His remarks came as Israel announced a fresh assault led by 80 fighter jets that set one of Tehran's main airports on fire.

The pre-dawn Israeli raids were among the largest since the bombing campaign began last Saturday. A military academy, an underground command centre and a missile storage facility were listed among the targets.