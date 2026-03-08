Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Iranian drone hits Dubai’s 23 Marina Tower; 1 killed in UAE's Al Barsha
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE updates: The Dubai Media Office said that falling shrapnel from the interception of Iranian projectiles caused minor damage to the facade of a tower in Dubai Marina. Meanwhile, UAE President warned the country’s “enemies” not to mistake its prosperity for weakness.
- 3 Mins agoFlights bound for Riyadh diverted
- 10 Mins agoDubai confirms one death in Al Barsha, Pakistani driver killed
- 20 Mins agoOil and gas prices rapidly rise
- 29 Mins agoDrone attack on Saudi capital’s diplomatic area
- 37 Mins agoIranian drone hits Dubai’s 23 Marina Tower
- 47 Mins agoUAE and Kuwait begin oil output cuts
- 53 Mins agoExplosion at US embassy in Oslo
- 57 Mins agoQatar, Saudi intercept Iranian missiles and drones
- 1 Hr 3 Mins agoKuwait says international airport targeted
- 1 Hr 10 Mins agoUAE President warns ‘enemies’
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE updates: The Dubai Media Office said on Saturday that falling shrapnel from the interception of Iranian projectiles caused minor damage to the facade of a tower in Dubai Marina. Meanwhile, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed warned the country’s “enemies” not to mistake its prosperity for weakness....Read More
Dubai briefly shut its main airport on Saturday, the world’s busiest for international traffic, after authorities said an unidentified object was intercepted nearby.
Over the past week, Iranian attacks have struck Abu Dhabi airport, the upscale Palm Jumeirah development and the Burj Al Arab luxury hotel. Drone debris also sparked a fire at the US consulate in Dubai on Tuesday.
UAE President's warning for neighbours
United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed warned the country’s “enemies” not to mistake its prosperity for weakness, in rare public remarks as Iranian strikes on the Gulf nation continue.
“The UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh, we are no easy prey,” the president said during a visit to a hospital, where he met people wounded by an Iranian projectile. “The UAE is attractive, the UAE is beautiful, the UAE is a model. But I say to them: ‘Do not be misled by the UAE’s appearance.’”
Dubai's main airport, a major global transport hub, had to shut briefly on Saturday as Iran launched missiles and drones at targets across the Gulf.
Qatar, Saudi intercept missiles amid Iranian barrage
Qatar's defence ministry said Iran fired a dozen missiles at the country on Saturday as Tehran continued its strikes across the Gulf. It said six ballistic missiles were intercepted.
Two fell into the country's territorial waters and two landed in an "uninhabited area." The ministry also said two cruise missiles were intercepted.
Saudi Arabia said it stopped a drone attack aimed at the diplomatic quarter in Riyadh and reported no casualties or damage.
Kuwait's military also said on Sunday that it had responded "to a wave of hostile drones that penetrated the country's airspace".
Iran continues offensive against US-Israeli strikes
The barrage came even though Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised to neighbouring countries for the attacks. He said they would no longer be targeted unless strikes were launched from their territory.
Attacks were reported on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, where the national oil company announced a "precautionary" reduction in production.
The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, like other Gulf nations, have been heavily targeted by Iranian missiles and drones as the war in the region expands. The United States embassy in Kuwait has been struck and the United States consulate in Dubai targeted, along with other infrastructure in both countries.
Pezeshkian vowed on Saturday that his country would never surrender. His remarks came as Israel announced a fresh assault led by 80 fighter jets that set one of Tehran's main airports on fire.
The pre-dawn Israeli raids were among the largest since the bombing campaign began last Saturday. A military academy, an underground command centre and a missile storage facility were listed among the targets.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Flights bound for Riyadh diverted
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Flight-tracking platform Flightradar24 said flights bound for the Saudi capital Riyadh have either been diverted or turned back to their departure airports over the past few hours.
Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry said it was responding to drone attacks targeting Riyadh.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Dubai confirms one death in Al Barsha, Pakistani driver killed
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Dubai authorities confirmed that debris from an aerial interception struck a vehicle in the Al Barsha area. A Pakistani driver died in the incident.
“Authorities confirm that debris from an aerial interception fell onto a vehicle in the Al Barsha area, resulting in the death of a Pakistani driver,” the Dubai Media Office said in a statement on X.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Oil and gas prices rapidly rise
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: The price of oil surged higher and showed no signs of halting its rapid climb a week after the US and Israel launched major attacks on Iran that escalated into a war in the Middle East.
The shipping disruption and damage to key Middle East oil and gas facilities has interrupted supplies from some of the world's largest oil producers.
Kuwait, for example, said on Saturday that it would reduce its oil production as a “precautionary” measure due to the war, which could jolt global energy markets even further.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Drone attack on Saudi capital’s diplomatic area
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: The Saudi Defense Ministry said a drone attack targeted Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter where the US Embassy and other foreign missions are located.
The ministry said the attack was thwarted without casualties or damage.
Dubai news live updates: Iranian drone hits Dubai’s 23 Marina Tower
Dubai news live updates: The United Arab Emirates’ Dubai Media Office said on Saturday that falling shrapnel from the interception of projectiles launched from Iran caused minor damage to the facade of a tower in Dubai Marina, an area known for its many luxury high-rise buildings.
"Authorities confirm that debris resulting from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the facade of a tower in Dubai Marina. The situation has been contained. No injuries were reported," it wrote on X.
Dubai news live updates: UAE and Kuwait start oil output cuts
Dubai news live updates: The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait started reducing oil production, as the near-closure of the crucial Strait of Hormuz ripples through energy markets and affects global supply.
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is “managing offshore production levels to address storage requirements,” the company said in a statement, without giving details.
Kuwait Petroleum Corp. said it was lowering production at both its oil fields and refineries after “Iranian threats against safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.”
Dubai news live updates: Explosion at US embassy in Oslo
Dubai news live updates: Norwegian police reported on Sunday an explosion at the US embassy in the capital Oslo, but said there were no casualties.
The explosion occurred around 1:00 am local time (0000 GMT), the Oslo police department said in a statement, adding they did not know the cause of the blast.
Dubai Doha news live updates: Qatar, Saudi intercept Iranian missiles and drones
Dubai news live updates: Qatar's defence ministry said Iran fired a dozen missiles at the country on Saturday as Tehran continued its strikes across the Gulf. It said six ballistic missiles were intercepted.
Two fell into the country's territorial waters and two landed in an "uninhabited area." The ministry also said two cruise missiles were intercepted.
Saudi Arabia said it stopped a drone attack aimed at the diplomatic quarter in Riyadh and reported no casualties or damage.
Dubai Kuwait news live updates: Kuwait says international airport targeted
Dubai Kuwait news live updates: Kuwait's defence ministry said on Sunday that fuel tanks at the Gulf nation's international airport were targeted in a drone attack, as Iran continued its strikes across the region.
"The fuel tanks of Kuwait International Airport were attacked by drones in a direct targeting of vital infrastructure," an official defence ministry spokesman said, according to a post by the Kuwaiti military on X.
The spokesman added the country's forces were "responding to a wave of hostile drones" that penetrated the country's airspace.
Dubai news live updates: UAE President warns ‘enemies’
Dubai news live updates: United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed warned the country’s “enemies” not to mistake its prosperity for weakness, in rare public remarks as Iranian strikes on the Gulf nation continue.
“The UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh, we are no easy prey,” the president said during a visit to a hospital, where he met people wounded by an Iranian projectile. “The UAE is attractive, the UAE is beautiful, the UAE is a model. But I say to them: ‘Do not be misled by the UAE’s appearance.’”