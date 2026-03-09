Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE President, Trump discuss Iranian attacks; US orders embassy staff to leave Saudi Arabia
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke to US President Donald Trump regarding the Iranian attacks in the Gulf nation in a phone call. Meanwhile, the US ordered its embassy staff to leave Saudi Arabia as Iran strikes the kingdom.
- 2 Mins agoExplosions heard in Doha
- 16 Mins agoIran picks Khamenei’s son as next Supreme Leader
- 28 Mins agoUAE, Russian, foreign ministers seek end to attacks on Iran
- 34 Mins agoCrude oil prices surpass $100 a barrel
- 40 Mins agoIran fires first missiles at Israel under new supreme leader
- 44 Mins agoUAE President, Trump discuss Iranian attacks
- 52 Mins agoUS orders embassy staff to leave Saudi
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke to US President Donald Trump regarding the Iranian attacks in the Gulf nation in a phone call. Meanwhile, the US ordered its embassy staff to leave Saudi Arabia as Iran strikes the kingdom. The United Arab Emirates, like other Gulf nations, have been heavily targeted by Iranian missiles and drones as the war in the region expands. The United States embassy in Kuwait was struck and the United States consulate in Dubai targeted, along with other infrastructure in both countries....Read More
Meanwhile, Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran's late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, has been named his successor, Iranian state TV announced early on Monday.
UAE President, Trump discuss Iranian attacks
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke to US President Donald Trump through a phone call on Monday.
As per state news agencies, the two leaders discussed Iranian attacks on Gulf states during the phone call.
US orders embassy staff to leave Saudi Arabia
The United States said on Sunday that it had ordered embassy staff to leave Saudi Arabia as Iran launched strikes on the kingdom in response to attacks by Washington and Israel.
The state department said in a travel advisory that it had "ordered non-emergency US government employees and US government employee family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to safety risks."
The department also said it continues to advise Americans to "reconsider travel" to Saudi Arabia, though it has not warned against all travel to the kingdom, which has actively sought ties with US businesses and political leaders.
Oil price spikes
As Iran carried out retaliatory strikes against its oil-rich Gulf Arab neighbours, the benchmark price for a barrel of crude crossed $100 for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine four years ago.
Trump played down the rise in prices, an issue that often carries political sensitivity in the United States, calling it a "small price to pay" for removing the alleged threat of Iran's nuclear programme.
Markets in Japan and South Korea, both heavily reliant on imported energy, began the week with sharp losses on Monday.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Explosions heard in Doha
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Several explosions were heard on Monday in the Qatari capital Doha, AFP reported, as Gulf nations reported new attacks with Iran pressing its retaliatory strikes across the region.
Doha has been targeted by waves of Iranian drones and missiles since Iran launched a sprawling retaliation campaign across the Gulf in the wake of US and Israeli attacks against the Islamic republic.
Qatar's defence ministry said on Monday that its forces had intercepted a missile attack.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Iran picks Khamenei’s son as next Supreme Leader
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: The son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will become Iran’s next supreme leader, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency announced, taking over after his father was killed in an attack by the US and Israel.
Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, is the third person to lead the Islamic Republic and the first example of hereditary succession since the overthrow of the Pahlavi monarchy in the 1979 revolution.
Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected the country’s next supreme leader in a “decisive vote,” according to Fars. The vote took place hours before the result was made public.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE, Russian, foreign ministers seek end to attacks on Iran
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates called on Sunday for an end to all attacks on both Iran and Gulf states and said renewed diplomacy was needed to ensure long-term regional security.
"Attention focused on the necessity of stopping attacks that lead to casualties among the civilian population and cause damage to civilian infrastructure both in the Arab countries of the ... Gulf and in Iran," the ministry said of Lavrov's telephone conversation with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Crude oil prices surpass $100 a barrel
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Oil prices eclipsed $100 per barrel for the first time in more than three and a half years Sunday as the Iran war hinders production and shipping in the Middle East.
The price for a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, was at $107.97 after trading resumed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, up 16.5% from its Friday closing price of $92.69.
West Texas Intermediate, the light, sweet crude oil produced in the United States, was selling for about $106.22 a barrel. That’s 16.9% higher than it closed Friday at $90.90.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Iran fires first missiles at Israel under new supreme leader
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Iran launched on Monday its first missile attack at Israel after the appointment of the Islamic republic's new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, state broadcaster IRIB said.
"Iran fires first wave of missiles under Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei towards occupied territories," IRIB said on its Telegram channel.
It posted a picture of a projectile bearing the slogan “At Your Command, Sayyid Mojtaba."
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE President, Trump discuss Iranian attacks
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Moments after a call with Russia, UAE President and US President Donald Trump held a phone call.
As per state news agencies, the two leaders discussed Iranian attacks on Gulf states during the phone call.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: US orders embassy staff to leave Saudi
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: The United States on Sunday ordered embassy staff to leave Saudi Arabia as Iran carried out strikes on the kingdom in response to attacks by Washington and Israel.
The state department said in a travel advisory that it had "ordered non-emergency US government employees and US government employee family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to safety risks."
The order pointed to continued concerns about possible Iranian strikes, as President Donald Trump warned he was prepared for weeks more of war and Tehran said it was ready to respond.