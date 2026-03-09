Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE President, Trump discuss Iranian attacks; US orders embassy staff to leave Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran's late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, has been named his successor, Iranian state TV announced early on Monday.

UAE President, Trump discuss Iranian attacks

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke to US President Donald Trump through a phone call on Monday.

As per state news agencies, the two leaders discussed Iranian attacks on Gulf states during the phone call.

US orders embassy staff to leave Saudi Arabia

The United States said on Sunday that it had ordered embassy staff to leave Saudi Arabia as Iran launched strikes on the kingdom in response to attacks by Washington and Israel.

The state department said in a travel advisory that it had "ordered non-emergency US government employees and US government employee family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to safety risks."

The department also said it continues to advise Americans to "reconsider travel" to Saudi Arabia, though it has not warned against all travel to the kingdom, which has actively sought ties with US businesses and political leaders.

Oil price spikes

As Iran carried out retaliatory strikes against its oil-rich Gulf Arab neighbours, the benchmark price for a barrel of crude crossed $100 for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine four years ago.

Trump played down the rise in prices, an issue that often carries political sensitivity in the United States, calling it a "small price to pay" for removing the alleged threat of Iran's nuclear programme.

Markets in Japan and South Korea, both heavily reliant on imported energy, began the week with sharp losses on Monday.