Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE condemns attack on consulate in Iraq; slams ‘unwarranted’ targeting

The UAE alone has intercepted more than 1,500 rockets and drones since Iran started targeting countries around the Persian Gulf, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and defence minister Richard Marles said in a statement. They said the growing number of dangerous and destabilising attacks puts civilians at risk.

UAE says targeting 'unwarranted'

The United Arab Emirates said it was being targeted "in a very unwarranted manner" during the war. The Gulf nation also said it would "not partake in any attacks against Iran", which has carried out strikes on its Arab neighbours it sees as allies of the United States.

"The UAE does not seek to be drawn into conflict or escalation," said Jamal Al Musharakh, the UAE's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva.

Dubai keeps shelves stocked

Supermarket shelves in Dubai remain filled as the food sector continues to rely on logistics systems that proved effective during the pandemic and the floods in 2024.

However, some supplies are being redirected and transported by air or road. The United Arab Emirates government has also reassured residents that food reserves are sufficient for several months and said it is keeping a close watch on prices.

For now, shoppers are seeing little disruption. The main concern is how long this stability can continue after Dubai and other Gulf cities were hit by Iranian drones and missiles in retaliation for attacks by Israel and the United States.

The conflict has disrupted the region’s key shipping lane, the Strait of Hormuz. This has shaken the oil market and also affected the movement of gold. Ships carrying Indian rice, Australian meat and Indonesian coffee have been unable to pass through.

Iran targets Gulf energy installations

Iran carried out new strikes on energy facilities in the Gulf, including a petroleum complex in Bahrain. Oil prices jumped amid fears that the war could disrupt supplies.

Bahrain's large Al Ma'ameer oil facility was struck, leading to a fire and damage. The country’s state-owned energy company Bapco declared force majeure, becoming the latest Gulf producer to activate the legal provision.

Trump vs Iran's Guards over ‘end of war’

US President Donald Trump on Monday suggested that the war with Iran could end soon, though he did not give a clear timeline for when the attacks might stop.

"I think soon. Very soon," Trump told reporters in Florida when asked if the war could end in days or weeks.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards responded by saying they would "determine the end of the war" rather than the United States.

Trump also spoke about what he called an "ultimate victory" against Tehran's clerical leadership, which over the weekend chose the son of slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei as its new chief.