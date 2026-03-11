Dubai, Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE intercepting drones, missiles; one of world's largest oil refineries shut
- 1 Mins agoIran launches fresh strikes, calls them ‘most intense since start of war’
- 16 Mins agoAir India, Air India Express to operate 58 flights to and from West Asia
- 23 Mins agoWhy UAE's biggest oil refinery has been shut
- 35 Mins agoBritish Airways cancels Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv flights
- 40 Mins agoSaudi intercepts 7 missiles
- 44 Mins ago1,000 Indian nationals evacuated from Qatar amid conflict
- 54 Mins agoUAE says responding to missile attacks
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on Wednesday that its air defences were responding to missile and drone attacks launched from Iran. Meanwhile, the UAE’s largest oil refinery has reportedly shut down after a drone strike, as Iran said no crude exports would leave the Gulf if the United States and Israel continued their bombardment....Read More
Iran has responded to US and Israeli strikes on its territory by launching waves of missiles and drones at the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar and other Gulf countries, causing damage to infrastructure and disrupting oil production.
UAE confirms six-month strategic stockpile of essentials
The UAE said it has a six month strategic reserve of essential goods as the conflict in West Asia continues.
The country’s ministry of economy and tourism said it has increased monitoring at retail outlets across markets nationwide to make sure prices remain stable and that goods are available in sufficient quantities.
It also said extra supplies of commodities that had seen price increases have already been sent to markets in large amounts to maintain steady availability.
