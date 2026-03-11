Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Dubai, Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE intercepting drones, missiles; one of world's largest oil refineries shut

    By Aryan Mudgal
    Updated on: Mar 11, 2026 7:22:30 AM IST

    Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on Wednesday that its air defences were responding to missile and drone attacks. Meanwhile, the UAE’s largest oil refinery has reportedly shut down after a drone strike.

    Key Events
    • 1 Mins agoIran launches fresh strikes, calls them ‘most intense since start of war’
    • 16 Mins agoAir India, Air India Express to operate 58 flights to and from West Asia
    • 23 Mins agoWhy UAE's biggest oil refinery has been shut
    • 35 Mins agoBritish Airways cancels Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv flights
    • 40 Mins agoSaudi intercepts 7 missiles
    • 44 Mins ago1,000 Indian nationals evacuated from Qatar amid conflict
    • 54 Mins agoUAE says responding to missile attacks
    Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on Wednesday that its air defences were responding to missile and drone attacks.
    Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on Wednesday that its air defences were responding to missile and drone attacks.

    Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on Wednesday that its air defences were responding to missile and drone attacks launched from Iran. Meanwhile, the UAE’s largest oil refinery has reportedly shut down after a drone strike, as Iran said no crude exports would leave the Gulf if the United States and Israel continued their bombardment.

    Iran has responded to US and Israeli strikes on its territory by launching waves of missiles and drones at the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar and other Gulf countries, causing damage to infrastructure and disrupting oil production.

    UAE closes biggest oil refinery

    One of the world’s largest refineries in the UAE has been shut as a "precaution" after a drone attack nearby, a source told news agency AFP.

    The Abu Dhabi Media Office said Tuesday that a drone strike caused a fire in Ruwais Industrial City in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

    "The Ruwais refinery has halted operations out of precaution," a source said, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

    State-owned oil company Adnoc describes its Ruwais facility as "the world's fourth-largest single-site refinery".

    Meanwhile, Saudi oil giant Aramco warned about the serious impact the war could have on global oil supplies.

    UAE confirms six-month strategic stockpile of essentials

    The UAE said it has a six month strategic reserve of essential goods as the conflict in West Asia continues.

    The country’s ministry of economy and tourism said it has increased monitoring at retail outlets across markets nationwide to make sure prices remain stable and that goods are available in sufficient quantities.

    It also said extra supplies of commodities that had seen price increases have already been sent to markets in large amounts to maintain steady availability.

    ...Read More

    Iran has responded to US and Israeli strikes on its territory by launching waves of missiles and drones at the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar and other Gulf countries, causing damage to infrastructure and disrupting oil production.

    UAE closes biggest oil refinery

    One of the world’s largest refineries in the UAE has been shut as a "precaution" after a drone attack nearby, a source told news agency AFP.

    The Abu Dhabi Media Office said Tuesday that a drone strike caused a fire in Ruwais Industrial City in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

    "The Ruwais refinery has halted operations out of precaution," a source said, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

    State-owned oil company Adnoc describes its Ruwais facility as "the world's fourth-largest single-site refinery".

    Meanwhile, Saudi oil giant Aramco warned about the serious impact the war could have on global oil supplies.

    UAE confirms six-month strategic stockpile of essentials

    The UAE said it has a six month strategic reserve of essential goods as the conflict in West Asia continues.

    The country’s ministry of economy and tourism said it has increased monitoring at retail outlets across markets nationwide to make sure prices remain stable and that goods are available in sufficient quantities.

    It also said extra supplies of commodities that had seen price increases have already been sent to markets in large amounts to maintain steady availability.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 11, 2026 7:22:29 AM IST

    Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Iran launches fresh strikes, calls them ‘most intense and heaviest since start of war’

    Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Iran launched fresh strikes on Israeli and American targets across the Middle East, state broadcaster IRIB said Wednesday.

    The barrage was described as "the most intense and heaviest since the start of the war", lasting about three hours, the broadcaster said, citing a statement from Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards.

    The attacks targeted Israeli cities including Tel Aviv and Haifa, as well as "West Jerusalem", referring to the part of the disputed city that is under full Israeli control.

    Mar 11, 2026 7:07:43 AM IST

    Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Air India, Air India Express to operate 58 flights to and from West Asia

    Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 58 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on March 11.

    In total, eight flights will operate to and from Jeddah, while Air India Express will run 14 scheduled flights to and from Muscat.

    On March 11, Air India will operate one round-trip each from Delhi and Mumbai to Jeddah. Air India Express will operate one round-trip each from Hyderabad and Kozhikode to Jeddah.

    Air India Express will also continue its scheduled services to Muscat. These include one round-trip each from Delhi, Mumbai, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram and Tiruchirappalli, along with two round-trips from Kochi.

    Mar 11, 2026 7:00:34 AM IST

    Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Why UAE's biggest oil refinery has been shut

    Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: One of the world's largest refineries in the UAE was shut as a "precaution" after a drone attack nearby, a source told AFP.

    The Abu Dhabi Media Office said Tuesday that a drone attack caused a fire in Ruwais Industrial City in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

    "The Ruwais refinery has halted operations out of precaution," a source said, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. Neither the source nor the authorities said whether the refinery itself had been hit.

    State-owned oil company Adnoc describes its Ruwais facility as "the world's fourth-largest single-site refinery".

    Mar 11, 2026 6:48:32 AM IST

    Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: British Airways cancels Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv flights

    Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: British Airways has temporarily reduced its fleet to and from Abu Dhabi until later this year, citing unrest in the region.

    "Due to the continuing uncertainty of the situation in the Middle East and airspace instability, we've had to temporarily reduce our flying schedule in the region. We've cancelled all flights to and from Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai and Tel Aviv until later this month and to and from Abu Dhabi until later this year.

    Mar 11, 2026 6:43:05 AM IST

    Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Saudi intercepts 7 missiles

    Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted six ballistic missiles launched Wednesday toward Prince Sultan Air Base and a seventh missile headed towards the country's east.

    Mar 11, 2026 6:39:21 AM IST

    Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: 1,000 Indian nationals evacuated from Qatar amid conflict

    Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Nearly 1,000 Indian nationals stranded in Qatar were flown to New Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi on Tuesday amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Indian mission in Qatar said.

    The Indian Embassy in Doha coordinated with Qatar Airways to facilitate the travel of stranded Indian nationals and emergency cases, it said in an update on X.

    Mar 11, 2026 6:29:34 AM IST

    Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE says responding to missile attacks

    Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on Wednesday that its air defences were responding to missile and drone attacks launched from Iran.

    “MOD asserts that the sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones,” the country's defence ministry said.

    News world news Dubai, Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE intercepting drones, missiles; one of world's largest oil refineries shut
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes