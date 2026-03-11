Dubai, Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE intercepting drones, missiles; one of world's largest oil refineries shut

Iran has responded to US and Israeli strikes on its territory by launching waves of missiles and drones at the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar and other Gulf countries, causing damage to infrastructure and disrupting oil production.

UAE closes biggest oil refinery

One of the world’s largest refineries in the UAE has been shut as a "precaution" after a drone attack nearby, a source told news agency AFP.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office said Tuesday that a drone strike caused a fire in Ruwais Industrial City in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

"The Ruwais refinery has halted operations out of precaution," a source said, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

State-owned oil company Adnoc describes its Ruwais facility as "the world's fourth-largest single-site refinery".

Meanwhile, Saudi oil giant Aramco warned about the serious impact the war could have on global oil supplies.

UAE confirms six-month strategic stockpile of essentials

The UAE said it has a six month strategic reserve of essential goods as the conflict in West Asia continues.

The country’s ministry of economy and tourism said it has increased monitoring at retail outlets across markets nationwide to make sure prices remain stable and that goods are available in sufficient quantities.

It also said extra supplies of commodities that had seen price increases have already been sent to markets in large amounts to maintain steady availability.