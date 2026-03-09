Dubai, Abu Dhabi iftar timings: Check maghrib time in Dubai, UAE cities
The fasting is currently going on for around 13 hours in UAE. Ramadan began in UAE on February 18 and will end on March 19, a day before Eid-al-Fitr.
Ramadan is being observed by Muslims across the globe, with cities in the Middle East, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi observing the 20th day of the holy month.
During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims observe daily fast from dusk to dawn, offers prayers and engage in charity (or Zakat).
However, one of the most searched topics during the holy month remains the Sehri and Iftar timetable, which help those observing fast plan their fast.
Currently in UAE, Saudi Arabia and several Middle Eastern countries, the fasting 13 hours, varying from countries. Ramadan began in UAE and other countries on February 18 and will end on March 19, a day before Eid-al-Fitr.
Earlier this month, the UAE General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments & Zakat announced the timings of sehri, iftar and maghreb prayers for the holy month.
Ramadan 2026: Iftar, maghrib timings For March 9
The timings for maghrib and iftar for UAE cities on Monday, March 9, is 6:28 pm. While the timing for Isha prayers is 7:42 pm.
|Ramadan
|Day
|Date
|Maghrib timings
|20
|Monday
|09/03/2026
|6:28 pm
|21
|Tuesday
|10/03/2026
|6:29 pm
|22
|Wednesday
|11/03/2026
|6:29 pm
|23
|Thursday
|12/03/2026
|6:30 pm
|24
|Friday
|13/03/2026
|6:30 pm
|25
|Saturday
|14/03/2026
|6:31 pm
|26
|Sunday
|15/03/2026
|6:31 pm
|27
|Monday
|16/03/2026
|6:31 pm
|28
|Tuesday
|17/03/2026
|6:32 pm
|29
|Wednesday
|18/03/2026
|6:32 pm
|30
|Thursday
|19/03/2026
|6:33 pm
The timings for Sehri and Iftar varies slightly everyday as they depend on the sunrise and sunset schedule. The period of Ramadan lasts between 29 and 30 days and ends with Eid al-Fitr, which is one of the two important Islamic festival.