Dubai, Abu Dhabi iftar timings: Check maghrib time in Dubai, UAE cities

Ramadan is being observed by Muslims across the globe, with cities in the Middle East, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi observing the 20th day of the holy month. Muslims place food on a dinning mat as they prepare to break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan at a public park in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) (AP)

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims observe daily fast from dusk to dawn, offers prayers and engage in charity (or Zakat).

However, one of the most searched topics during the holy month remains the Sehri and Iftar timetable, which help those observing fast plan their fast.

Currently in UAE, Saudi Arabia and several Middle Eastern countries, the fasting 13 hours, varying from countries. Ramadan began in UAE and other countries on February 18 and will end on March 19, a day before Eid-al-Fitr.

Earlier this month, the UAE General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments & Zakat announced the timings of sehri, iftar and maghreb prayers for the holy month.