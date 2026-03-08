Edit Profile
    Iran decides Khamenei's successor as Israeli military warns of pursuing next supreme leader

    While speaking on Khamenei's successor, Ayatollah ⁠Mohsen Heidari, a member of the selection body, said “even the Great Satan (the US) has mentioned his name.”

    Updated on: Mar 08, 2026 4:02 PM IST
    Written by Majid Alam
    The clerical body tasked with selecting the successor of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reached a decision, Tehran announced on Sunday. The name of the successor is yet to be revealed.

    FILE PHOTO: A woman gestures while holding an image of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on the day of an anti-Israeli and U.S. rally, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran. (via REUTERS)
    FILE PHOTO: A woman gestures while holding an image of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on the day of an anti-Israeli and U.S. rally, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran. (via REUTERS)

    Ayatollah ⁠Mohsen Heidari Alekasir, another member ⁠of the Assembly of Experts, said in a video released by Nournews on Sunday that a ⁠candidate had been picked based ⁠on Khamenei’s advice that the top leader should “be hated by the enemy”.

    “The most suitable candidate, approved by the majority of the Assembly of Experts, has been determined,” Heydari, a member of the selection body tasked to appoint Khamenei's successor, said.

    “Even the ‌Great Satan (the US) has mentioned his name,” Heidari Alekasir said, apparently referring to Donald ‌Trump saying that Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, the late supreme leader’s son, was an “unacceptable” choice for the US.

    Even before a decision on the successor was announced, the Israeli military warned it would continue pursuing every successor of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

    While referring to the clerical body charged with Khamenei's successor, the military warned it would target every person who seeks to appoint a successor for Khamenei.

    • HT News Desk
      HT News Desk

      HT News Desk

