Iran decides Khamenei's successor as Israeli military warns of pursuing next supreme leader
While speaking on Khamenei's successor, Ayatollah Mohsen Heidari, a member of the selection body, said “even the Great Satan (the US) has mentioned his name.”
The clerical body tasked with selecting the successor of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reached a decision, Tehran announced on Sunday. The name of the successor is yet to be revealed.
Ayatollah Mohsen Heidari Alekasir, another member of the Assembly of Experts, said in a video released by Nournews on Sunday that a candidate had been picked based on Khamenei’s advice that the top leader should “be hated by the enemy”.
“The most suitable candidate, approved by the majority of the Assembly of Experts, has been determined,” Heydari, a member of the selection body tasked to appoint Khamenei's successor, said.
“Even the Great Satan (the US) has mentioned his name,” Heidari Alekasir said, apparently referring to Donald Trump saying that Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, the late supreme leader’s son, was an “unacceptable” choice for the US.
Even before a decision on the successor was announced, the Israeli military warned it would continue pursuing every successor of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US and Israeli strikes on Iran.
While referring to the clerical body charged with Khamenei's successor, the military warned it would target every person who seeks to appoint a successor for Khamenei.
