Israel strikes Tehran oil depots; massive fire turns Iran's skyline orange | Videos
Videos circulating on social media showed towering flames lighting up the sky and rising from what appeared to be the oil depot area.
US and Israeli strikes struck several oil depots in Tehran and other regions of Iran on Saturday in what was the first known attack on the Islamic Republic’s oil facilities. Videos circulating on social media showed massive fireballs and thick smoke rising into the sky after the strikes hit Tehran and the nearby city of Karaj.
Iran’s ministry of oil said in a statement that several oil storage depots in Tehran and Alborz provinces were targeted. The Israeli military said in a statement that it had carried out strikes on a number of fuel storage sites and energy complexes in Tehran. It said the locations were being used by Iran’s armed forces. Follow US-Iran conflict live updates here.
Israel’s military described it as a “significant strike” aimed at dismantling the military infrastructure of the government.
Israeli strikes hit Tehran oil depots
Explosions late on Saturday night shook residents across Tehran. The blasts followed an Israeli attack earlier in the day on Mehrabad Airport, the country’s busiest domestic travel hub.
The explosions at the airport and the fuel depot rattled homes several miles away, and smoke spread across the area, The New York Times reported, citing residents. Tehran’s main oil refinery stands next to one of the storage sites that was struck in the southern district of Shahr Rey, state media reported.
Footage recorded on the northern edge of Tehran, along a major highway leading to the upscale suburb of Lavasan, showed a massive fire burning at another oil storage site.
The Shahran oil depot in northwestern Tehran, which Israel targeted last June, was struck again. A thick column of dark smoke rose into the sky.
Iran’s oil ministry said one of its depots in Karaj, which is west of Tehran, was also hit.
US-Israel vs Iran war in Middle East continues
The United States and Israeli attacks have killed at least 1,332 Iranian civilians and injured thousands, according to Iran’s United Nations ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani.
Iranian strikes have killed 10 people in Israel. At least six United States service members have also been killed. Their remains arrived on Saturday at an Air Force base in Delaware.
The conflict has shaken global markets, and oil prices have climbed to multi-year highs as the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed.
Countries in the Gulf continued to report missile and drone attacks on Sunday, while Iran said it would continue strikes against neighbouring nations as the regional war moved into its second week.
With inputs from agencies