Israel strikes Tehran oil depots; massive fire turns Iran's skyline orange | Videos

US and Israeli strikes struck several oil depots in Tehran and other regions of Iran on Saturday in what was the first known attack on the Islamic Republic’s oil facilities. Videos circulating on social media showed massive fireballs and thick smoke rising into the sky after the strikes hit Tehran and the nearby city of Karaj. Explosions late on Saturday night shook residents across Tehran. (AFP/Reuters)

Iran’s ministry of oil said in a statement that several oil storage depots in Tehran and Alborz provinces were targeted. The Israeli military said in a statement that it had carried out strikes on a number of fuel storage sites and energy complexes in Tehran. It said the locations were being used by Iran’s armed forces. Follow US-Iran conflict live updates here.

ALSO READ | Iran-US war: India, its maritime neighbours stand united to ensure security

Israel’s military described it as a “significant strike” aimed at dismantling the military infrastructure of the government.

Israeli strikes hit Tehran oil depots Explosions late on Saturday night shook residents across Tehran. The blasts followed an Israeli attack earlier in the day on Mehrabad Airport, the country’s busiest domestic travel hub.

The explosions at the airport and the fuel depot rattled homes several miles away, and smoke spread across the area, The New York Times reported, citing residents. Tehran’s main oil refinery stands next to one of the storage sites that was struck in the southern district of Shahr Rey, state media reported.