Edward ‘Eddy’ Hall missing: 5 things about Katy boy as AMBER Alert issued - latest update

Edward ‘Eddy’ Hall, a five-year-old went missing from Katy, Texas . The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office issued an AMBER Alert on Sunday evening seeking help in finding the child.

Law enforcement have reportedly said they believe the child could be in immediate danger. Here's all you need to know about Edward Hall.

Edward Hall: 5 things to know about missing boy Hall was last seen Sunday in the 3800 block of Ryans Rock Court in Katy, as per the Fort Bend sheriff's office. Hall has been described as a black male with brown hair and brown eyes. Hall's height is listed as 4 feet one inch, and he weighs about 80 lbs, as per the AMBER Alert issued. Hall was last seen wearing black shorts and a black and blue Elmo t-shirt. Hall has been described to have curly hair and anyone with information about the missing child has been encouraged to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665. As per Click2Houston community members said Hall is autistic and enjoys music from Little Einsteins and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. They also reportedly shared that he answers to Eddie and is motivated by food. Hall might hide or enter secluded places, the report added. Initially cops had said there no indication of foul play, but had emphasized that locating Hall was urgent so authorities could verify his well-being and safety, as per The Katy News.

With Hall yet to be found, many of his Katy neighbors have joined in on the search. Families have searched on foot and have used drones, ATVs and other equipment to cover the Tamarron, Cross Creek West, Jordan Ranch and Young Ranch neighborhoods.

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One neighbor said “We’re such a close-knit community. It’s basically a family. We all have children, and some of us have autistic children. We’ve kind of put ourselves in this family’s shoes,” speaking to Click2Houston.

Another added “As autism moms, we really understand their minds and kind of what they might be looking for. We’re just trying to share that and help in any way we can.”

Meanwhile, another said “We’re treating every hour like it’s the first hour. We’re not slowing down. We’re checking, rechecking and we’ll continue to check—as long as it takes. We’re looking for our own kid.” Volunteers reportedly expressed the wish to continue the search through Sunday night and return on Monday again if Hall was not found.