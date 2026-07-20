Edward ‘Eddy’ Hall missing: 5 things about Katy boy as AMBER Alert issued - latest update
Edward ‘Eddy’ Hall, a five-year-old went missing from Katy, Texas, and the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office issued an AMBER Alert.
Law enforcement have reportedly said they believe the child could be in immediate danger. Here's all you need to know about Edward Hall.
Edward Hall: 5 things to know about missing boy
- Hall was last seen Sunday in the 3800 block of Ryans Rock Court in Katy, as per the Fort Bend sheriff's office.
- Hall has been described as a black male with brown hair and brown eyes.
- Hall's height is listed as 4 feet one inch, and he weighs about 80 lbs, as per the AMBER Alert issued.
- Hall was last seen wearing black shorts and a black and blue Elmo t-shirt. Hall has been described to have curly hair and anyone with information about the missing child has been encouraged to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.
- As per Click2Houston community members said Hall is autistic and enjoys music from Little Einsteins and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. They also reportedly shared that he answers to Eddie and is motivated by food. Hall might hide or enter secluded places, the report added.
Initially cops had said there no indication of foul play, but had emphasized that locating Hall was urgent so authorities could verify his well-being and safety, as per The Katy News.
With Hall yet to be found, many of his Katy neighbors have joined in on the search. Families have searched on foot and have used drones, ATVs and other equipment to cover the Tamarron, Cross Creek West, Jordan Ranch and Young Ranch neighborhoods.
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One neighbor said “We’re such a close-knit community. It’s basically a family. We all have children, and some of us have autistic children. We’ve kind of put ourselves in this family’s shoes,” speaking to Click2Houston.
Another added “As autism moms, we really understand their minds and kind of what they might be looking for. We’re just trying to share that and help in any way we can.”
Meanwhile, another said “We’re treating every hour like it’s the first hour. We’re not slowing down. We’re checking, rechecking and we’ll continue to check—as long as it takes. We’re looking for our own kid.” Volunteers reportedly expressed the wish to continue the search through Sunday night and return on Monday again if Hall was not found.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More