How much money US burnt through weapons in first two days of Iran war? Stunning figure revealed
The Trump administration reportedly spent $5.6 billion on weapons in the first two days of military operations against Iran.
The administration of Donald Trump is reported to have expended weapons valued at $5.6 billion (approximately ₹51,400 crore) within the initial two days of US military operations against Iran. This amount solely accounts for the cost of munitions utilized during the early stages of the operation and excludes the broader costs associated with the deployment of troops, aircraft, or naval forces in the area, as stated in a report by the Washington Post.
Concerns raised
This estimate, which has been shared with members of the US Congress, has raised new concerns in Washington regarding the rapid depletion of the US military's readiness due to the Iran conflict. Officials have voiced worries regarding the swift utilization of advanced precision munitions at the onset of the strikes. In order to maintain operations, the White House is anticipated to seek a supplemental defense package from Congress, which could amount to tens of billions of dollars.
Here's what Pentagon has to say
In response to inquiries regarding the status of US arsenals, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell stated that the department continues to have confidence in its capabilities.
“The Department of Defense has everything it needs to execute any mission at the time and place of the President’s choosing and on any timeline,” he remarked.
US and Israeli forces are anticipated to increasingly depend on larger stockpiles of laser-guided bombs as operations advance further into Iranian territory, Washington Post reported.
Meanwhile, the conflict has interrupted significant oil and gas supplies to international markets, resulting in increased fuel prices in the United States and elsewhere.
Throughout the area, bombs have targeted military installations, government structures, oil and water facilities, hotels, and at least one educational institution.
Trump warns Iran
In a fresh warning, Trump warned Tehran against obstructing oil exports via the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most vital energy routes in the world.
“If Iran does anything that stops the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America twenty times harder than they have been hit thus far,” Trump stated in a Truth Social post.
"Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them, but I hope, and pray, that it does not happen," the POTUS said, adding that such strikes may target "easily destroyable" places.
