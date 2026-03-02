Washington DC: Stabbing, shooting reported at I-495 with multiple injuries; videos surface
Reports cite a stabbing and possible shooting on I-495 near Washington, DC on Sunday; multiple likely injured. Traffic cam video shows emergency response.
Reports are emerging of an incident of stabbing and possible shooting at the Interstate 495 near Washington DC on Sunday afternoon.
Details on the injuries are unclear, as of yet. However, reports coming in on social media say that at least four have been stabbed.
A traffic camera video of the incident on I-495 emerged, which showed vehicles caught on the side of the beltway as the emergency response took place.
Here's the video:
A video shared by a driver on I-495 showed first responders attending to a victim lying on the road. Here's the video:
This is a breaking news.
