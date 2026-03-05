Pentagon identifies last 2 US soldiers killed in Iran war – who were Jeffrey O’Brien and Robert Marzan?

The Pentagon on Wednesday, March 4, named the last two soldiers killed in a Kuwait attack – Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California, and Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa. This comes after four other US service members killed by an Iranian drone strike during Operation Epic Fury were identified as Capt. Cody Khork , 35, of Winter Haven, Fla.; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens , 42, of Bellevue, Neb.; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor , 39, of White Bear Lake, Minn.; and Sgt. Declan Coady , 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa.

Who were Jeffrey O’Brien and Robert Marzan? Both O’Brien and Marzan were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command in Des Moines, Iowa, according to KWQC 6 and KCRA 3.

“Maj. Jeffrey R. O'Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa, died on March 1, 2026, in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, during an unmanned aircraft system attack. The Soldier was assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, Des Moines, Iowa. The incident is under investigation,” the US Department of War said in a statement.

It wrote in a separate statement, “Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, Calif., was at the scene of the incident on March 1, 2026, in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, and is believed to be the individual who perished at the scene. Positive identification of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Marzan will be completed by the medical examiner. The Soldier was assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, Des Moines, Iowa.”

The drone strike that killed the soldiers came a day after the United States and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran, which then launched retaliatory strikes. The operation resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which US President Donald Trump announced in a Truth Social post, calling him “one of the most evil people in History”.

Khamenei died shortly after the United States launched Operation Epic Fury, a major military operation with the strikes targeting key Iranian military sites, including missile facilities, naval bases, and locations near Khamenei’s office.