Who was Noah Tietjens? Heartbroken mom of US soldier killed in Iran war speaks out, 'Can't sleep, can't stop crying…'

One of the US service members killed by an Iranian drone strike during Operation Epic Fury has been identified by the Pentagon as Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska. Three others who lost their lives along with Tietjens were Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Fla.; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa. Who was Noah Tietjens? Heartbroken mom of US soldier killed in Iran war speaks out

The Pentagon has confirmed that the incident is under investigation.

Who was Noah Tietjens? Tietjens was assigned to the Army Reserve’s 103rd Sustainment Command, which is based in Des Moines, Iowa, as were the three other soldiers, the New York Post reported.

His mother posted a note on Facebook, confirming his death. “Just to let everyone know our son Noah Tietjens was killed in Kuwait yesterday. We have no information at this time. When we learn more we will let you know. We just ask for some time to wrap our head around all of this! Thanks!” Glenda Wetzel Tietjens wrote.

Glenda also wrote, “Can't sleep, eyes hurts, heart hurts and is broken, chest hurts too! It's just not fair!! Can't stop crying!”

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen said in a statement honoring Tietjens, "We are holding the Tietjens family close in our hearts during this unbelievably difficult time and will keep them in our prayers. Noah stepped up to serve and defend the American people from foreign enemies around the world – a sacrifice we must never forget. Please join us in praying for the Tietjens and for all members of the United States military who stand in harm’s way to protect our freedom.”

“An order regarding the flying of flags at half-staff to honor Sgt. Tietjens will be announced shortly,” he added.

The drone strike that killed the soldiers came a day after the United States and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran, which then launched retaliatory strikes. The operation resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which US President Donald Trump announced in a Truth Social post, calling him “one of the most evil people in History”.