Who was Cody Khork? Tributes pour in for US soldier killed in Iran war, ‘The way he treated people, it mattered…’

One of the US service members killed by an Iranian drone strike during Operation Epic Fury has been identified by the Pentagon as Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven. The three others who lost their lives along with Khork were Fla.; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Neb.; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minn.; and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa. Who was Cody Khork? Tributes pour in for US soldier killed in Iran war (Cody Khork/Facebook)

The Pentagon has confirmed that the incident is under investigation.

Who was Cody Khork? Khork was assigned to the Army Reserve’s 103rd Sustainment Command, which is based in Des Moines, Iowa, as were the three other soldiers, the New York Post reported. Tributes have poured in on social media after he was identified as one of the fallen soldiers.

Joel Frazer, a friend of Khork, wrote on Facebook, “Definitely hard to hear that a great friend lost his life defending our country. Cody Khork, thank you for always being such an amazing friend, little brother, and support system for everyone that’s had the pleasure of meeting you. I’m still not taking a damn fireball, but I will definitely pour one up in your name. I love you brother.”

Another acquaintance, Trau Miller, recalled that he came into the ROTC program a couple of years after Khork, who he described as someone who was always “willing to help younger cadets.” He praised the way Khork “carried himself, the way he treated people,” saying that these “small moments stick with you longer than you realize.”

“Being part of ROTC and preparing for service creates a bond that’s hard to put into words. Losing someone who committed his life to serving our country brings back memories of others I’ve lost, but this one feels more personal. My heart is with everyone at Florida Southern and within the military community who is grieving. Cody will be deeply missed, remembered, and honored,” Miller added in his Facebook post.

Khork was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE), one of the largest North American social fraternities. In an Instagram post, Sigma Alpha said of him, “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share that our Brother Cody Khork, has passed away. Cody was a fantastic friend to all and an even better brother. He died serving our county as a true American Hero. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

"Ann and I offer our deepest condolences to his family, and extend the endless gratitude of our state and nation for which he made the ultimate sacrifice to protect,” Sen. Rick Scott said in a statement on X. “We pray that God wrap his family in his loving embrace and mercy.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Ashley Moody wrote on X, “Justin and I are praying for the Khork family tonight. Captain Cody A. Khork of Winter Haven gave his life in service to our nation. Florida stands with his family as we honor his sacrifice.”

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said on X, “This evening, Florida learned that one of its sons, Army Reserve Capt. Cody Khork, is among the first casualties of the Iranian War. We are grateful for his service to our country and will always remember and honor his sacrifice. Capt. Khork was a decorated soldier with a long history of service to our country. He bravely served for the last 15 years, Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones, and fellow soldiers. We hope, in the days and weeks ahead, his memory will be a blessing for those who loved him the most.”

“Friends remember Cody as someone who was easygoing, always smiling, and the kind of person who looked out for the people around him — the type of friend who made it feel like no time had passed when you ran into him around town,” the city of Winter Haven said on Facebook. “Winter Haven will remember Captain Khork with gratitude and honor.”

The drone strike that killed the soldiers came a day after the United States and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran, which then launched retaliatory strikes. The operation resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which US President Donald Trump announced in a Truth Social post, calling him “one of the most evil people in History”.