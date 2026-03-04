US service members killed in Iranian drone strike ID'd: Who were Cody Khork, Noah Tietjens, Nicole Amor & Declan Coady?

The four US service members who were killed by an Iranian drone strike during Operation Epic Fury have been identified. On Tuesday, March 3, the Pentagon identified those who died in the attack on Port Shuaiba, Kuwait on Sunday as Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Fla.; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Neb.; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minn.; and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa. Smoke rises in the Fujairah oil industry zone following a fire caused by debris after interception of a drone by air defenses, according to the Fujairah media office, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky (REUTERS)

Who were Cody Khork, Noah Tietjens, Nicole Amor and Declan Coady? All of the four soldiers were assigned to the Army Reserve’s 103rd Sustainment Command, which is based in Des Moines, Iowa, the New York Post reported. The Pentagon has confirmed that the incident is under investigation.

The drone strike that killed the soldiers came a day after the United States and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran, which then launched retaliatory strikes. The operation resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which US President Donald Trump announced in a Truth Social post, calling him “one of the most evil people in History”.

Read More | Mamdani ripped by Iranian New Yorkers over ‘illegal war’ remark: ‘You are a human garbage’

Khamenei died shortly after the United States launched Operation Epic Fury, a major military operation with the strikes targeting key Iranian military sites, including missile facilities, naval bases, and locations near Khamenei’s office.

Operation Epic Fury included coordinated attacks by the United States and Israel, focusing on major military and naval sites across Iran. The operation aimed at eliminating immediate threats to American forces and allies in the Middle East, and at the same time sending a strong message regarding Iran’s nuclear activities.