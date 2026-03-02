Suicide drones, B-2 bombers and more: Full list of weapons US used against Iran in Operation Epic Fury
The United States unleashed various weaponry against Iranian targets, including suicide drones, Tomahawk cruise missiles and stealth fighters.
The U.S. Central Command has released a list of US assets that are being employed in its Operation Epic Fury. The US launched the major military operation against Iran on Friday, February 27, with the strikes targeting key Iranian military sites, including missile facilities, naval bases, and locations near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s office.
Operation Epic Fury included coordinated attacks by the United States and Israel, focusing on major military and naval sites across Iran. The operation aimed at eliminating immediate threats to American forces and allies in the Middle East, and at the same time sending a strong message regarding Iran’s nuclear activities.
Operation Epic Fury: list of US assets employed
The United States unleashed various weaponry against Iranian targets on Saturday, February 28, including suicide drones, Tomahawk cruise missiles and stealth fighters. It also used, for the first time in combat, low-cost one-way attack drones modeled after Iranian designs.
The operation came a day after the United States declared Anthropic a supply chain risk, implying that it is a threat to national security. On Friday, February 27, Donald Trump directed the government to stop working with the start-up, according to Reuters. The outlet added that it could not determine how the tools were used in the war effort.
Anthropic's AI has previously been used across the intelligence community and armed services. In fact, it was first among peer AI companies to work with classified information through a supply deal via cloud provider Amazon.
The Central Command has shared a list of US assets being employed. Take a look:
- B-2 Stealth Bombers
- Lucas Drones
- Patriot Interceptor Missile Systems
- THAAD Anti-Ballistic Missile Systems
- F-18 Fighter Jets
- F-16 Fighter Jets
- F-22 Fighter Jets
- A-10 Attack Jets
- F-35 Stealth Fighters
- EA-18G Electronic Attack Aircraft
- Airborne Early Warning & Control Aircraft
- Airborne Communication Relay
- P-8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft
- RC-135 Reconnaissance Aircraft
- MQ-9 Reapers
- M-142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems
- Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carriers
- Guided-Missile Destroyers
- Counter-Drone Systems
- Refueling Tanker Aircraft
- Refueling Ships
- C-17 Globemaster Cargo Aircraft
- C-130 Cargo Aircraft
The Central Command added at the end that these also include “special capabilities we can’t list here!”
