Suicide drones, B-2 bombers and more: Full list of weapons US used against Iran in Operation Epic Fury

The U.S. Central Command has released a list of US assets that are being employed in its Operation Epic Fury. The US launched the major military operation against Iran on Friday, February 27, with the strikes targeting key Iranian military sites, including missile facilities, naval bases, and locations near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s office. This image provided by U.S. Central Command shows a Navy sailor signaling the launch of an F/A- 18F Super Hornet on the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in support of Operation Epic Fury, on Sunday, March 1, 2026. (U.S. Navy via AP) (AP)

Operation Epic Fury included coordinated attacks by the United States and Israel, focusing on major military and naval sites across Iran. The operation aimed at eliminating immediate threats to American forces and allies in the Middle East, and at the same time sending a strong message regarding Iran’s nuclear activities.

Operation Epic Fury: list of US assets employed The United States unleashed various weaponry against Iranian targets on Saturday, February 28, including suicide drones, Tomahawk cruise missiles and stealth fighters. It also used, for the first time in combat, low-cost one-way attack drones modeled after Iranian designs.

Read More | First US casualties confirmed: Did Pentagon reveal identities of 3 Service Members killed amid Op Epic fury?

The operation came a day after the United States declared Anthropic a supply chain risk, implying that it is a threat to national security. On Friday, February 27, Donald Trump directed the government to stop working with the start-up, according to Reuters. The outlet added that it could not determine how the tools were used in the war effort.

Anthropic's AI has previously been used across the intelligence community and armed services. In fact, it was first among peer AI companies to work with classified information through a supply deal via cloud provider Amazon.

Read More | Iran-US talks likely to resume: Trump says 'agreed' after Tehran's offer via Oman

The Central Command has shared a list of US assets being employed. Take a look: