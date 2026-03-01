Iran-US talks likely to resume: Trump says 'agreed' after Tehran's offer via Oman

Oman's foreign minister, who had been mediating US-Iran talks, on Sunday urged a ceasefire during a call with his Iranian counterpart and said that Tehran has indicated a willingness to de-escalate. Demonstrators carrying pictures of late Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei mourn during a protest against Israel and the U.S. strikes on Iran, following the killing of Khamenei, near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. (REUTERS)

This comes as Iran launched a second day of strikes in response to ongoing US-Israeli air raids.

Badr Albusaidi "affirmed the Sultanate of Oman's continued call for a ceasefire and a return to dialogue... in a manner that achieves the legitimate demands of all parties," Oman's foreign ministry said in a readout of a call with Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi.

According to the Oman foreign ministry statement, Araghchi said Iran was "calling for peace," and voiced "the openness of the Iranian side to any serious efforts that contribute to stopping the escalation and returning to stability".

On Sunday in Oman, which had been the only Gulf state spared from attack during the first day of the Iranian campaign, the port of Duqm was targeted by two Iranian drones, injuring one foreign worker, official state media reported.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iran's new leadership wants to talk to him and that he has agreed, according to an interview with Atlantic magazine.

"They want to talk, and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them. They should have done it sooner. They should have given what was very practical and easy to do sooner. They waited too long," Trump said in the interview from his Florida residence.

However, the Republican leader did not specify who he would be speaking with or say whether it would occur on Sunday or Monday.

Oman as mediator Oman has served as a critical, neutral mediator between the United States and Iran, hosting indirect talks in Muscat to facilitate dialogue amidst rising tensions. These efforts, led by Omani officials, aimed to establish conditions for negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear program and regional stability.

Before Saturday's joint US-Israel strikes jolted everything, Oman had continued its role by brokering discussions in Geneva since the turn of the year to prevent further conflict. Throughout the escalation, Oman communicated Tehran's openness to de-escalation to restore a truce.