US attacks Iran LIVE updates: Trump says ‘evil Khamenei is dead’ but ‘bombing to continue’; Middle East on edge

Trump says 'evil Khamenei is dead' but 'bombing to continue'; Middle East on edge
Israel confirmed the death of Khamenei, along with the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, the defense minister, and the secretary of the Iranian Security Council, a close adviser to the Supreme Leader.
- 1 Mins agoKhamenei killed at his office, Iranian state media reports
- 1 Mins agoUS launched ‘most lethal’ aerial operation against Iran, Hegseth says
- 6 Mins agoKhamenei’s daughter, son-in-law and grandchild killed, report says
- 15 Mins agoIs Ayatollah Khamenei alive? What we know so far
- 22 Mins agoDeath and destruction in Iran so far
After the United States launched a coordinated offensive with Israel against Iran, tensions across the Middle East have escalated sharply. President Donald Trump announced that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in the joint US-Israel attack and warned of continued "pinpoint" bombing in Tehran and other Iranian territories. In response, Iran has launched retaliatory strikes on US assets in the region, with explosions reported in Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain, and Jordan, keeping the Gulf on high alert.
On the streets of Tehran, reactions were mixed, according to eyewitnesses cited by news agency AFP. Some residents were seen cheering, blowing whistles and letting out ululations. Video footage verified by the agency showed groups gathering in public spaces, playing music and honking car horns after reports of Khamenei’s death began circulating.
Missile and drone attacks across Middle East
Soon after the US-Israel strike on Iran, tensions across the Middle East escalated. Saudi Arabia said Iran launched attacks targeting its capital and eastern regions, but claimed they were repelled. Bahrain reported a missile strike aimed at the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters. Kuwait said a drone strike near its main international airport injured several employees and troops.
Jordan said it “dealt with” 49 drones and ballistic missiles. Explosions were also reported in Qatar. In Yemen, Iran-backed Houthi rebels pledged to resume attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes and Israel.
Several countries, including Iran, Iraq, Israel, Syria, Kuwait and the UAE, closed their airspace as a precaution.
Major international carriers announced widespread cancellations. These included Air France, Air India, Turkish Airlines, Norwegian Air Shuttle, Air Algérie, and Lufthansa.
Iran death toll so far
Iranian state media, citing the Red Crescent, said on Saturday evening that at least 201 people have been killed and more than 700 injured in the ongoing strikes, reported Associated Press.
Among the dead were at least 115 people killed and dozens wounded at a girls’ school in southern Iran, according to a local governor speaking to Iranian state television.
The US military said it is reviewing reports of civilian casualties from Saturday’s operation.
Iranian state media reported early Sunday that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed during the weekend's US-Israel aerial offensive, saying he was struck at his office in Tehran.
US secretary of war Pete Hegseth said the United States carried out "Operation Epic Fury," describing it as the "most lethal, most complex, and most-precision aerial operation in history."
The strikes were conducted overnight on the orders of President Donald Trump amid the escalating Iran-US war and wider Middle East conflict.
In a post on X, Hegseth said Washington’s objective is to dismantle Iran’s missile capabilities, adding that the US will destroy Iran’s missile program.
“The United States did not start this conflict, but we will finish it. If you kill or threaten Americans anywhere in the world — as Iran has — then we will hunt you down, and we will kill you,” he said.
The daughter, son-in-law and grandchild of Iran's slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have been killed, Fars News, an outlet affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported.
No further details were immediately provided about the circumstances or location of the incident.
US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was unable to escape American surveillance systems in a joint effort with Israel and declared him dead.
Khamenei “was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do,” Trump said.
There was no comment on news ofKhamenei by Tehran.
However, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi had earlier told NBC News that Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian were alive “as far as I know.”
Iranian state media, citing the Red Crescent, said Saturday evening that at least 201 people have been killed and more than 700 injured in the ongoing strikes, reported AP.
The US military said it is reviewing reports of civilian casualties in Saturday’s operation. Among the dead were at least 115 people killed and dozens wounded at a girls’ school in southern Iran, according to a local governor speaking to Iranian state television.