US attacks Iran LIVE updates: Trump says ‘evil Khamenei is dead’ but ‘bombing to continue’; Middle East on edge

On the streets of Tehran, reactions were mixed, according to eyewitnesses cited by news agency AFP. Some residents were seen cheering, blowing whistles and letting out ululations. Video footage verified by the agency showed groups gathering in public spaces, playing music and honking car horns after reports of Khamenei’s death began circulating.

Missile and drone attacks across Middle East

Soon after the US-Israel strike on Iran, tensions across the Middle East escalated. Saudi Arabia said Iran launched attacks targeting its capital and eastern regions, but claimed they were repelled. Bahrain reported a missile strike aimed at the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters. Kuwait said a drone strike near its main international airport injured several employees and troops.

Jordan said it “dealt with” 49 drones and ballistic missiles. Explosions were also reported in Qatar. In Yemen, Iran-backed Houthi rebels pledged to resume attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes and Israel.

Several countries, including Iran, Iraq, Israel, Syria, Kuwait and the UAE, closed their airspace as a precaution.

Major international carriers announced widespread cancellations. These included Air France, Air India, Turkish Airlines, Norwegian Air Shuttle, Air Algérie, and Lufthansa.

Iran death toll so far

Iranian state media, citing the Red Crescent, said on Saturday evening that at least 201 people have been killed and more than 700 injured in the ongoing strikes, reported Associated Press.

Among the dead were at least 115 people killed and dozens wounded at a girls’ school in southern Iran, according to a local governor speaking to Iranian state television.

The US military said it is reviewing reports of civilian casualties from Saturday’s operation.