US Iran War Live Updates: Israel targets Beirut after Hezbollah strike; Kuwait shoots down more drones

The conflict has now spilt over to Lebanon as well after militant group Hezbollah, which is part of Iran's "axis of resistance", launched rocket and drone attacks against a military base near Haifa in northern Israel.

“The resistance leadership has always affirmed that the continuation of Israeli aggression and the assassination of our leaders, youth and people gives us the right to defend ourselves and respond at the appropriate time and place,” said Hezbollah in a statement. Israel has launched retaliatory strikes and has hit the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

This escalation comes after Israel and Hezbollah reached a ceasefire agreement in November 2024.