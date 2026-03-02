US Iran War Live Updates: Israel targets Beirut after Hezbollah strike; Kuwait shoots down more drones
US Iran War Live Updates: The conflict has now spilt over to Lebanon as well after militant group Hezbollah launched rocket and drone attacks against a military base near Haifa in northern Israel.
- 30 Mins agoKuwait shoots down more drones as conflict escalates
- 40 Mins agoDeath toll from attack on girls' school in Iran nears 180
- 45 Mins agoIran names interim Supreme Leader, to finalise next name soon
- 46 Mins agoIsrael targets Beirut after Hezbollah's rocket attack
US Iran War Live Updates: Iran has vowed to avenge the death of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed by Israeli strikes during the joint US-Israel military operation last week. After confirming Khamenei's death on Sunday, Iran carried out retaliatory strikes across the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain, escalating West Asia tensions further....Read More
The conflict has now spilt over to Lebanon as well after militant group Hezbollah, which is part of Iran's "axis of resistance", launched rocket and drone attacks against a military base near Haifa in northern Israel.
“The resistance leadership has always affirmed that the continuation of Israeli aggression and the assassination of our leaders, youth and people gives us the right to defend ourselves and respond at the appropriate time and place,” said Hezbollah in a statement. Israel has launched retaliatory strikes and has hit the Lebanese capital of Beirut.
This escalation comes after Israel and Hezbollah reached a ceasefire agreement in November 2024.
US Iran War Live Updates: Kuwait shoots down more drones as conflict escalates
US Iran War Live Updates: The Kuwaiti Army says its air defences have “confronted and intercepted” a “number of hostile aerial targets at dawn today” in the central parts of the country.
Kuwait found itself as a target by Iran due to the presence of a US naval base in the country. On Sunday, as part of its retaliatory strikes, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it struck a US naval base in Kuwait with ballistic missiles and drones.
In a statement called “Announcement No. 4,” the IRGC said the American naval base in the Abdullah Mubarak area of Kuwait was hit by four ballistic missiles and 12 drones, alleging that infrastructure was destroyed and “a large number” of US forces were killed and injured.
US Iran War Live Updates: Death toll from attack on girls' school in Iran nears 180
US Iran War Live Updates: Hossein Kermanpour, the head of public relations at Iran’s ministry of health, says the Israeli attack on a girls' school in Minab on Sunday left “about 180 young children” dead.
He added that the “same type” of missile was used to attack the Gandhi Hospital in Tehran hours ago.
On Saturday, Israel and the US launched a joint military strike against Iran. One of the first places to be hit in Iran was the girls' school in Minab, which is near an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) base.
In Iran, the six-day working week runs from Saturday to Thursday, with Friday being the only official day of rest. Due to this, the school was likely occupied and in session when it was hit.
US Iran War Live Updates: Iran names interim Supreme Leader, to finalise next name soon
US Iran War Live Updates: Following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran has named Ayatollah Alireza Arafi has its interim leader.
Arafi will be part of the provisional leadership council with President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i. Till the election of a new Supreme Leader, Arafi will be in charge of steering Iran through this conflict.
US Iran War Live Updates: Israel targets Beirut after Hezbollah's rocket attack
US Iran War Live Updates: Israel has launched strikes in southern Beirut, Lebanon. This attack comes after Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah launched a rocket and drone attack towards Haifa in response to the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.