US Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump suggests US to retaliate 'soon' as embassies in Riyadh, Kuwait struck by drones

US' “depart now” notice also comes as limited flight operations resumed at Abu Dhabi and Dubai. In the past four days, sweeping flight cancellations airspace closures left many stranded across the region.

US says attacks to go on

US President Donald Trump has said that the operations in Iran are likely to last for another four to five weeks, adding that he was prepared “to go far longer than that.”

Briefing Congress members about ‘Operation Epic Fury,’ Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also quoted as saying that the “hardest hits are yet to come from the US military".

Israel strikes Iran, Lebanon

Israel has also continued its strikes in “the heart of Tehran” as part of the joint operation with the US. Apart from Iran, the Israeli military has also renewed its strikes on Lebanon after Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah launched a drone attack towards Haifa following the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Following the renewed attacks, which come after the November 2024 ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon has placed a ban on all Hezbollah military activities in the country as residents fled the south Lebanon.