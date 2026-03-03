US Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump suggests US to retaliate 'soon' as embassies in Riyadh, Kuwait struck by drones
US Iran War LIVE updates: As the war between the US and Iran continues to escalate, American nationals across the Middle East have been asked to leave immediately. This warning from the US government comes after the embassies in Saudi and Kuwait were struck by drones
US, Israel attack Iran LIVE: Another day of fighting and drone attacks brings the West Asia regions closer to a regional war as the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran escalates. The US embassies in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait were reportedly struck by drones, prompting the US State Department to call on Americans nationals to leave the Middle East immediately....Read More
US' “depart now” notice also comes as limited flight operations resumed at Abu Dhabi and Dubai. In the past four days, sweeping flight cancellations airspace closures left many stranded across the region.
US says attacks to go on
US President Donald Trump has said that the operations in Iran are likely to last for another four to five weeks, adding that he was prepared “to go far longer than that.”
Briefing Congress members about ‘Operation Epic Fury,’ Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also quoted as saying that the “hardest hits are yet to come from the US military".
Israel strikes Iran, Lebanon
Israel has also continued its strikes in “the heart of Tehran” as part of the joint operation with the US. Apart from Iran, the Israeli military has also renewed its strikes on Lebanon after Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah launched a drone attack towards Haifa following the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Following the renewed attacks, which come after the November 2024 ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon has placed a ban on all Hezbollah military activities in the country as residents fled the south Lebanon.
US Iran War Live: Netanyahu says peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia now possible
US Iran War Liv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hinted at the possble normalisation of ties between Tel Aviv and Saudi Arabia. Speaking to Fox newsm the Likud leader has stated that peace between Saudi Arabia and Israel would now be possible due to action against Iran.
Saudi Arabia and Israel were on track to normalise their relations. In exchange of normalisation, Saudi Arabia and the US would partner up to start a civil nuclear programme for Riyadh. However, due to Israel's war on Gaza and ongoing genocide against Palestinians, Saudi Arabia announced it would be halting all discussions regarding ties with Israel.
US Iran War Live: Iran would have had a nuclear weapon 2 years ago, claims Trump; slams Obama for nuclear deal
US Iran War Live: US President Donald Trump has suggested that had he not stopped the nuclear deal with Iran, the Islamic Republic would have secured nuclear weapons three years ago.
"If I didn’t terminate Obama’s horrendous Iran Nuclear Deal (JCPOA), Iran would have had a Nuclear Weapon three years ago. That was the most dangerous transaction we have ever entered into, and had it been allowed to stand, the World would be an entirely different place right now. You can blame Barack Hussein Obama, and Sleepy Joe Biden. THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
US Iran War LIVE: Trump hints at counter attack after US embassies in Saudi, Kuwait hit
US Iran War LIVE: Following the attack on the US Embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump told NewsNation that people will find out soon what the retaliation will be to this attack.
The US embassy in Saudi Arabia was hit by two drones, resulting in a limited fire and some material damage, the kingdom’s defense ministry has said in a post on X, citing an initial assessment. Earlier on, a similar attack was reported near the US Embassy in Kuwait City.