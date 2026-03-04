Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, elected new Supreme Leader of Iran: Reports

The son of Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei, has reportedly been elected as the new leader of the country by Iran's Assembly of Experts. The appointment comes after days of speculation over who would step in after his father was killed in US-Israeli strikes on Saturday. Mojtaba Khamenei, who is also Khamenei’s eldest son, was chosen to take charge of the country by Iran’s Assembly of Experts. (AP/Reuters)

The 56-year-old, who is also Khamenei’s eldest son, was chosen to take charge of the country by Iran’s Assembly of Experts, Iranian International reported on Tuesday. The report, citing sources, also said that Mojtaba was elected under pressure from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Follow US-Iran war live updates here.

His selection, however, may raise questions, as the Islamic Republic has often criticised hereditary rule and presented itself as a fairer system. Khamenei himself reportedly did not include him in a list of possible successors he prepared last year. Within Iran's Shia Muslim clerical establishment, succession from father to son is not viewed positively.

ALSO READ | Mojtaba Khamenei family, net worth: All about wife Zahra Haddad Adel and kids

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei? Mojtaba is not a high-ranking cleric. He has never held office and has no formal position in the regime. However, he is believed to hold considerable influence behind the scenes.

Notably, he also has close ties to Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

He fought in the Iranian armed forces during the Iran-Iraq War. Mojtaba was among the Khamenei family members who survived, while the late supreme leader's wife, daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law and son-in-law were killed.

The US treasury department put sanctions on Mojtaba in 2019, saying that he acted on behalf of the former supreme leader in "an official capacity despite never being elected or appointed to a government position" other than working in his father’s office.

Mojtaba was born in 1969 in the city of Mashhad. He grew up at a time when his father was involved in leading opposition to the Shah.

With inputs from agencies