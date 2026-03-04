Mojtaba Khamenei family, net worth: All about wife Zahra Haddad Adel and kids as Iran gets new supreme leader

Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has reportedly been chosen as Iran's new supreme leader. Daily Mail reported on the development, citing Iranian TV network. It comes after Khamenei was killed in a joint US, Israel strike on his Tehran compound. Mojtaba, son of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (AP)

Mojtaba, 56, is Khamenei's second-oldest son and is known to have strong links to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He was reportedly chosen by Iran's Assembly of Experts 'under pressure from the Revolutionary Guards', as per Iran International, Mail reported.

While many long believed Mojtaba would be a frontrunner to replace Khamenei, experts had differed in their opinion. Khamenei himself, reportedly, did not include him in a list of potential successors he made last year. In Iran's Shiite muslim clerical establishment, a father-son succession is not seen positively.

However, as Mojtaba appears poised to take over a tense time for Iran, here's all you need to know about his family and net worth.

Mojtaba Khamenei wife and family Mojtaba is married to Zahra Haddad-Adel. She's the daughter of Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel, an Iranian conservative politician and former Chairman of the Parliament.

The two reportedly tied the knot in 2004. Zahra was reported to have been killed in 2026, when the US and Israel struck Iran. They reportedly have three children together, though not much details are available on the kids.

Mojtaba Khamenei: Net worth Mojtaba was sanctioned by the US in 2019. However, a Bloomberg report found that he'd still managed to build a global property empire and channel funds, reportedly to the tune of billions of dollars, into western markets.

Mojtaba's exact net worth is not known, but accounts indicate he'd be a multi-millionaire. He reportedly oversees a vast investment empire. His financial power has reportedly engulfed Swiss bank accounts, and even a British luxury property worth over $138 million, the publication reported.

Ben Cowdock, a senior investigations lead at Transparency International UK, had criticized Mojtaba's investments in the UK, saying “It’s increasingly clear that those close to Iran’s political leaders have invested heavily in the UK. Our property market should not serve as a safe deposit box for cronies who finance repressive regimes.”

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei Mojtaba is not a high-ranking cleric. He's never held office and does not have an official role in the regime. However, he's believed to wield considerable influence behind the scenes.

He served in the Iranian armed forces during the Iran-Iraq war. While there might have been resistance to Mojtaba's election, given Shiite principles, a lot of Iran's top brass has also been neutralized in attacks on the nation.

Mojtaba was one of the Khamenei family members who survived, while the late supreme leader's wife, daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law and son-in-law did not make it.