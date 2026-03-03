Dubai-Abu Dhabi news live: Limited flights from UAE begin; Emirates plane makes rare turnaround amid missile alert
- 1 Mins agoUS asks citizens in 13 countries, including UAE, to ‘depart now’
- 14 Mins agoFirst evacuation flight lands in India's capital Delhi from Abu Dhabu
- 19 Mins agoEmirates flights lands in Dubai after rare turnaround over ballistic missile
- 28 Mins agoFlights to Riyadh turn back after reported explosions
- 31 Mins agoTwo drones hit US embassy in Riyadh
- 33 Mins agoFresh strikes reported across Middle East; drone attack on US embassy in Riyadh
- 36 Mins agoEmirates, Etihad Airways resume limited operations
- 48 Mins agoWhat happened in Dubai since weekend
- 56 Mins agoLimited flights from UAE begin amid US's ‘depart now' alert
Dubai-Abu Dhabi news live updates: As an intensifying conflict rippled across the Middle East, travelers left stranded began departing the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a limited number of evacuation flights Monday, while most commercial air travel throughout the region remained grounded. The small wave of departures from Dubai and Abu Dhabi came as the US State Department advised Americans in 13 countries - including UAE, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon and Oman - to "depart now via commercial means due to serious safety risks." However, sweeping airspace shutdowns and widespread cancellations sharply reduced the ability of many to follow that guidance....Read More
Dubai-Abu Dhabi news amid Middle East conflict | Latest
-Israeli and American airstrikes battered Iran as the campaign intensified, with US President Donald Trump saying Monday that military operations could continue for several weeks.
-In response, Tehran and allied groups launched counterattacks throughout the region, targeting Israel and multiple sites in Gulf nations, including energy infrastructure in Qatar and the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia.
-The scale of the bombardment, the reported killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the absence of a clear path to de-escalation signaled the potential for a drawn-out conflict with sweeping regional and global repercussions.
-Locations long viewed as secure in the Middle East, such as Dubai, have come under fire; oil and gas prices surged; and American partners vowed to assist in intercepting Iranian missiles and drones.
Dubai-Abu Dhabi news live: The US State Department has urged Americans to “depart now” from the 13 countries, using available commercial transportation, due to serious safety risks.
The State Department has launched helpine contacts for Americans who need assistance arranging to depart via commercial means:
For calls: +1-202-501-4444 (from abroad) and +1-888-407-4747 (from the US and Canada).
For enrolling: http://step.state.gov to get the latest security updates from the nearest US embassy or consulate.
Full list of 13 countries in US advisory:
Bahrain
Egypt
Iran
Iraq
Israel, the West Bank and Gaza
Jordan
Kuwait
Lebanon
Oman
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Yemen
One of the first evacuation flights from the conflict-hit West Asia landed in Delhi on Monday, bringing over 300 Indians to safety.
Etihaad Airlines flight EY 216 from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, landed at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) at 8:30pm on Monday. It was one of the four evacuation flights arranged by Etihad to India, with the other three landing in Mumbai (at 7:40pm), Bengaluru (9.45pm) and Kochi (10:10pm). Several flights by other airlines are also planned for the coming days. Read full report here
Dubai-Abu Dhabi news live: An Emirates flight - EK501 - bound for Dubai HELD outside of UAE airspace on Tuesday morning after the UAE ministry of defence alerted that air defenses were engaging ballistic missiles launched from Iran.
According to live plane tracker Flighradar24 data, the Emirates plane from Indian state Maharashtra's Mumbai was seen making a double reverse, described as "rare", before landing in Dubai.
Riyadh news live: Following explosions in Riyadh's diplomatic quarter, which houses foreign embassies and diplomats' residences, flights bound for King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi Arabia capital were holding or turning back, according to FlightRadar24.
Riyadh news: Explosions were heard and clouds of smoke seen in Riyadh's diplomatic quarter, which houses foreign embassies and diplomats' residences, AFP news agency reported early Tuesday, citing four witnesses.
Two drones hit the US embassy in Riyadh and sparked a fire, a Saudi defence ministry spokesman said, according to AFP.
In Qatar, the military intercepted two ballistic missiles early Tuesday, the country's defence ministry said, after AFP reporters heard loud explosions across Doha.
Qatar downed two Iranian bombers and halted LNG production on Monday, as Tehran widened its attacks to hit oil facilities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the sharply escalating crisis that has sent prices soaring.
Dubai-Abu Dhabi news live: New strikes were reported Tuesday across the Middle East, including Israeli bombardment on Lebanon and a drone attack on the US embassy in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh.
The Middle East conflict started with US and Israeli strikes on Iran over the weekend, in which Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was killed, sparking retaliatory Iranian attacks across the region which show no sign of abating as it entered its fourth day.
Emirates and Etihad Airways have resumed limited operations as the carriers seek to ease some of the congestion caused by the airspace closing in the wake of the ongoing Iranian attacks.
Emirates began operating a limited number of flights starting later on Monday, prioritising customers with earlier bookings, according to a statement by the Dubai carrier. While scheduled flights remain canceled for now, Etihad is conducting some repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights “in coordination with UAE authorities and subject to strict operational and safety approvals,” the Abu Dhabi airline said in a statement.
Emirates said in a statement, “We are accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority, and those who have been rebooked to travel on these limited flights will be contacted directly by Emirates.”
The airline requested passengers to not go to the airport unless notified.
Dubai-Abu Dhabi news live: The United Nations nuclear watchdog said Monday it’s frustrated by the collapse of diplomacy, adding that satellite images show Iran’s nuclear sites have been largely spared during the current round of strikes. The US and Israel targeted the facilities in a 12-day assault in June.
In the Islamic Republic, state media reported strikes on military and civilian sites, including one that killed over 140 people at a school in Hormozgan. More than 550 people were killed in attacks across the country, according to Iran’s Red Crescent.
(via AP)
Dubai, Abu Dhabi news live: Here's a clear summary of what has happened in Dubai and the UAE since the weekend strikes, started by Israel and US, that have escalated Middle East conflict:
-Missile/drone strikes and damage
Iranian missiles and drones were launched as retaliation after US and Israeli strikes on Iran. The UAE's air defenses intercepted many, but debris fell in Dubai, considered a safe haven and immune to global conflicts.
The above caused fires and damage to parts of Dubai, including areas around Palm Jumeirah and the luxury Burj Al Arab hotel, and led to injuries in the broader UAE. A British couple reported a missile hitting near their hotel on the Palm, causing flames and damage.
-Airport closures and flight disruptions
Dubai International Airport and other UAE airports suspended operations as airspace across the Middle East was closed because of the conflict. Flights were canceled or heavily delayed, leaving many passengers stranded.
Thousands of flights in the region were canceled, with major airlines like Emirates and Etihad suspending most Dubai services temporarily.
-Economic and business impact
The regional turmoil has forced global brands to pause operations or close stores in the UAE and neighboring countries.
UAE stock markets, including Dubai's, were shut for several days and later closed "until further notice" due to the turmoil. The UAE said the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Dubai Financial Market will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.
-Casualties and public safety
UAE authorities reported several deaths and dozens of injuries linked to the ongoing missile and drone strikes around the country.
-Life in the city
Emergency alerts and loud explosions were widely reported across the UAE. Some people heard blasts or saw smoke, and there were recommendations for remote work and safety precautions.
Despite the conflict, many everyday activities outside of air travel continued, with authorities and businesses trying to maintain normal operations where possible.
In summary, Dubai has faced direct effects from retaliatory attacks, including damage from falling debris, major airport closures and travel disruption, economic shock, and safety alerts - all part of the wider regional escalation
