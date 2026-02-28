Dubai news live updates: Burj Khalifa evacuated, Dubai airport ops shut as UAE on 'high alert'
Dubai news live updates: Dubai airport halted flights after blasts amid US-Israel strikes on Iran. One civilian died in Abu Dhabi earlier after being struck by falling debris.
- 10 Sec agoUAE defence ministry calls attacks ‘cowardly act’ amid strikes by Iran
- 5 Mins agoUAE bound flights from Pune cancelled amid tensions in the area
- 8 Mins agoResidents in Abu Dhabi say ‘had to run to the basement’ amid strikes by Iran
- 16 Mins agoUAE says fragments of intercepted missiles fell in parts of Abu Dhabi
- 22 Mins agoDubai airport confirms suspension of flight operations amid Iran strikes
- 24 Mins agoSaudi crown prince calls UAE president to discuss Iranian attacks
- 28 Mins agoUAE disaster management authority advises citizens to stay clear of falling debris
- 34 Mins agoUAE economy ministry urge citizens to avoid stockpiling goods
- 39 Mins agoUAE defence ministry announces interception of second wave of Iranian missiles
- 42 Mins agoWitness report smoke rising from Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra base
- 46 Mins agoUAE airspace closed, flights cancelled as US-Iran conflict flares
Dubai news live updates: Dubai airport suspended all flight operations at the International airport until further notice after several explosions were heard near the airport, Reuters reported. This came after the US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, with President Donald Trump urging the Iranian public to “seize control of your destiny.”...Read More
Hours after the US and Israel struck Iran, Tehran retaliated by targeting US military bases in the Persian Gulf. Missiles were intercepted in cities around the Middle East, including Doha and Abu Dhabi.
The UAE Ministry of Defence issued a swift statement, saying that its air defence systems dealt with the missiles. “All necessary measures are being taken to firmly confront any attempts to undermine the country’s security and stability,” Bloomberg quoted it as saying.
The UAE said it reserved the right to respond to the Iranian attacks, slamming them as a "dangerous escalation". Several missiles were intercepted, it said.
"The United Arab Emirates was subjected today to a blatant attack by Iranian ballistic missiles," the UAE defence ministry said earlier, adding that the UAE's air defences successfully intercepted a number of the missiles.
One civilian died in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, after being struck by falling debris, according to the Ministry of Defence.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed discussed on Saturday Iran's retaliatory strikes on the Gulf and expressed solidarity and sympathy in their first call since a public row in late December, AFP reported.
They condemned a “dangerous escalation that threatens the region's security and undermines its stability.”
Meanwhile, governments of several countries quickly moved to issue warnings for citizens based in the Middle East, where expatriates make up a bulk of the population in countries like the UAE.
Dubai news live updates: UAE defence ministry calls attacks ‘cowardly act’ amid strikes by Iran
Dubai news live updates: The Ministry of Defense of UAE strongly condemned the attack, affirming the UAE's categorical rejection of any targeting of civilian objects, facilities and national institutions. It stressed that such acts constitute a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the safety of civilians and undermines stability.
The Ministry further stated that the targeting represents a blatant violation of national sovereignty and international law.
Dubai news live updates: UAE bound flights from Pune cancelled amid tensions in the area
Dubai news live updates: Several UAE-bound flights from Pune airport were cancelled following the attack on Iran by the US and Israel on Saturday, airport officials told PTI.
SpiceJet flight SG 51 to Dubai, scheduled to depart at 8:30 pm, as well as Air India Express flight IX 283 from Pune to Abu Dhabi, slated to depart at 9:05 pm, were cancelled, they said.
IndiGo flight 6E 1484/1483 operating on the Dubai-Pune-Dubai sector, scheduled to arrive at 10.30 pm on Saturday and depart at 12.30 am on Sunday also stood cancelled, the officials added.
Dubai news live updates: Residents in Abu Dhabi say ‘had to run to the basement’ amid strikes by Iran
Dubai news live updates: Neda Sayed, an Indian AI consultant based in Abu Dhabi, had a scary morning as jets flew close to the area she was in. "We literally had to run down to the basement of the building and wait for almost an hour before we returned," she told PTI
Close members of her family have since been spending time in a nearby mall to "feel secure," she said.
Like Taneja and Sayed, numerous calls were exchanged by people checking each other's welfare.
Dubai news live updates: UAE says fragments of intercepted missiles fell in parts of Abu Dhabi
Dubai news live updates: The United Arab Emirates said Saturday it intercepted a second wave of Iranian strikes, reporting that missile fragments fell across the capital Abu Dhabi without causing injuries, after a first wave killed one civilian, AFP reported.
"Fragments of the intercepted missiles fell in various areas of Abu Dhabi, including Saadiyat Island, Khalifa City, Bani Yas, Mohamed bin Zayed City and Al Falah," it added, confirming "there were no injuries in these locations".
Dubai news live updates: Dubai airport confirms suspension of flight operations amid Iran strikes
Dubai news live updates: Dubai Airports confirms that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice.
"Some flights have been canceled or delayed at @DXB and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) as a result of the partial closure of the airspace of the United Arab Emirates," a statement by the Dubai airport said.
Dubai news live updates: Saudi crown prince calls UAE president to discuss Iranian attacks
Dubai news live updates: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday to discuss the Iranian attacks on countries in the region, Reuters reported.
In the call, which is the first publicly announced call between the two leaders since relations soured late last year, the Saudi crown prince expressed full solidarity with the UAE.
Dubai news live updates: UAE disaster management authority advises citizens to stay clear of falling debris
Dubai news live updates: The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority of UAE urged citizens to immediately stay clear of any locations where debris or suspicious objects have fallen, and to refrain from approaching or photographing them in order to allow the competent authorities to carry out the necessary measures.
This came after UAE reported intercepting incoming Iranian missiles, with Abu Dhabi saying it "reserves its full right to respond" and slamming the attacks as "a dangerous escalation".
Dubai news live updates: UAE economy ministry urges citizens to avoid stockpiling goods
Dubai news live updates: The UAE economy ministry said on Saturday it held strategic reserves of staple goods that were plentiful and "safe", and urged citizens and residents to avoid stockpiling.
Dubai news live updates: UAE defence ministry announces interception of second wave of Iranian missiles
Dubai news live updates: The Ministry of Defence announced that the UAE's air defences successfully intercepted a new wave of Iranian missiles launched toward the country, which were handled with high efficiency, with no damage reported.
In an X post, the ministry said that it is on high alert and fully prepared to address any threats, and that it is taking all necessary measures to firmly counter everything aimed at undermining the state's security and stability.
Dubai news live updates: Witness report smoke rising from Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra base
Dubai news live updates: Two witnesses told AFP on Saturday they saw smoke rising from Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra base, which hosts US troops, as Iran pressed on with Gulf strikes in retaliation for US and Israeli attacks.
A witness at the scene said "smoke is rising from the Al Dhafra US base", shortly after explosions were heard in the UAE capital on Saturday.
Another witness confirmed the report, adding that companies operating in the area had asked their employees to leave.
UAE airspace closed, flights cancelled as US-Iran conflict flares
Flights across the Middle East were being cancelled Saturday as several countries slammed their airspace shut after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran. Iran, Iraq, Israel, Syria, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates all announced at least partial closures of their skies in the hours after smoke began rising over Tehran and Iran began retaliatory attacks in the region.