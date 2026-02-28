Dubai news live updates: Burj Khalifa evacuated, Dubai airport ops shut as UAE on 'high alert'

Hours after the US and Israel struck Iran, Tehran retaliated by targeting US military bases in the Persian Gulf. Missiles were intercepted in cities around the Middle East, including Doha and Abu Dhabi.

The UAE Ministry of Defence issued a swift statement, saying that its air defence systems dealt with the missiles. “All necessary measures are being taken to firmly confront any attempts to undermine the country’s security and stability,” Bloomberg quoted it as saying.

The UAE said it reserved the right to respond to the Iranian attacks, slamming them as a "dangerous escalation". Several missiles were intercepted, it said.

"The United Arab Emirates was subjected today to a blatant attack by Iranian ballistic missiles," the UAE defence ministry said earlier, adding that the UAE's air defences successfully intercepted a number of the missiles.

One civilian died in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, after being struck by falling debris, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed discussed on Saturday Iran's retaliatory strikes on the Gulf and expressed solidarity and sympathy in their first call since a public row in late December, AFP reported.

They condemned a “dangerous escalation that threatens the region's security and undermines its stability.”

Meanwhile, governments of several countries quickly moved to issue warnings for citizens based in the Middle East, where expatriates make up a bulk of the population in countries like the UAE.