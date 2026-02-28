Edit Profile
    India issues advisory for stranded passengers in Abu Dhabi, Dubai: ‘In touch with UAE authorities’

    In an advisory issued late on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said the embassy and the consulate are in touch with UAE authorities.

    Published on: Feb 28, 2026 9:52 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    India on Saturday issued an advisory for passengers stranded at airports in UAE amid escalating conflict in the Middle East after US-Israel-Iran strikes.

    Travellers walk at Dubai Airport terminal 3, in the Gulf emirate of Dubai. (AFP)
    In an advisory issued late on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said the embassy and the consulate are in touch with UAE authorities.

    "The Embassy and Consulate are in touch with the UAE authorities and airlines for taking care of the Indian passengers stranded at the airports in UAE due to temporary and precautionary airspace closure," the advisory said.

    The embassy said that the UAE government and airline authorities have reassured full support to the Indian government.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

