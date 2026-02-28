India issues advisory for stranded passengers in Abu Dhabi, Dubai: ‘In touch with UAE authorities’

India on Saturday issued an advisory for passengers stranded at airports in UAE amid escalating conflict in the Middle East after US-Israel-Iran strikes.
In an advisory issued late on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said the embassy and the consulate are in touch with UAE authorities.
"The Embassy and Consulate are in touch with the UAE authorities and airlines for taking care of the Indian passengers stranded at the airports in UAE due to temporary and precautionary airspace closure," the advisory said.
The embassy said that the UAE government and airline authorities have reassured full support to the Indian government.
