Dubai news live updates: Dubai under attack as Iran targets key US facilities, airports closed in UAE

Dubai International Airport, which is one of the world's most busiest aviation hubs, suffered partial damage due to a suspected aerial strike on one of its main terminal buildings. Confirming the incident, the airport authorities said that one concourse at Dubai International “sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained". Four employees also sustained injuries in the incident.

One person was killed at the Abu Dhabi airport and seven wounded during what authorities called an “incident”, AFP reported.

Kuwait’s civil aviation authority also said that a drone hit the its airport in which some people suffered minor injuries while the passenger building suffered “limited” damages .

Palm, Burj Al Arab targeted

The UAE defence ministry said fires and smoke were seen at seen at landmarks such as The Palm seafront development and Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, AFP reported.

Loud explosions were also heard along with plumes of smoke rising near Dubai's famed man-made island, The Palm, with authorities reporting four injured. According to one of the witnesses who spoke to AFP, he saw thick black smoke rising from a hotel on the Palm and heard ambulances rushing towards the scene.

The Dubai media office later confirmed an "incident" in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area that resulted in a fire and four people were injured. “Dubai Civil Defence has confirmed that the resulting fire is now under control. Four individuals sustained injuries and have been transferred to medical facilities,” it said.

Indian nationals stuck, union minister assures return

Several Indians are stuck amid the ongoing conflict in Middle East. This includes actors Subhashree Ganguly and Sonal Chauhan. Ganguly was holidaying in Dubai with her minor son.

Her husband, TMC legislator Raj Chakraborty, told the media that both are “in a hotel and safe.” “We are deeply concerned, although civilians are known to be safe in Dubai. Let's see when the flight operations resume,” he said.

Ananya Datta, a resident of Kuwait, told HT that she along with her husband witnessed a drone hitting the local airport. Kolkata mayor and cabinet minister Firhad Hakim's wife and two daughters were on a pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Hakim's elder daughter, Priyadarshini, shared her experience on social media. "We are safe, but the army here is ready for combat. We saw a missile flying above us," she said.

Meanwhile, union minister Pralhad Joshi Sunday said the Centre was making continuous efforts to ensure the safe return of Indians stranded, calling the situation “volatile”, PTI reported. However, Joshi said that the situation right now is “turbulent”, adding “that even flying a plane there is dangerous.”