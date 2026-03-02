Trump dance reels to ‘death to America’: How young Iranians took to Khamenei assassination

A slew of mixed reactions, though not so much grief, flooded social media platforms as videos of Iranian women crying and dancing in joy after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death in the recent US-Israeli strikes went viral. While many Iranian women and youth were ecstatic over Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, others were shed tears to mourn their supreme leader. (X) Several Iranian women purportedly started what social media is calling the "Trump dance" trend, a set of dance moves supposed to be an ode to the US President for the strikes that took out the Iranian supreme leader. Follow live updates on US-Iran war In contrast, thousands of Iranians were seen gathering in the squares of Tehran to mourn their leader, shedding tears for "martyr" Khamenei. Iranian media confirmed Khamenei's killing in the recent US-Israeli strikes as the Middle East became further engulfed in regional turmoil. Iran has vowed to avenge its supreme leader, warning the US and Israel of ‘fierce’ response. The visuals and accounts from Iran and around the world reflect on one common note, and it was chants of "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" vs chants for hailing Khamenei. Tears, joy, Trump dance In Los Angeles, Iranian women were seen dancing to Trump's signature jam, 'YMCA', jumping around in joy while also praising and thanking the US President.

One such viral visual was of the Iranian woman whose image of lighting a cigarette with Khamenei's burning photo garnered massive attention on social. A handle on X shared a video of her dancing with a sea of other Iranians, captioned: “I said we'd dance on your (Khamenei's) grave, didn't I?”

Another visual saw three young Iranian women cheering, screaming in joy and dancing in their living room after receiving the news of Khamenei's killing. Several videos also surfaced of Iranian women shedding tears of 'joy' as they heard the news of the supreme leader's death.

"I had tears rolling down my eyes," a 24-year-old Nazanin was quoted as saying by the Guardian. She said that the streets were full of people celebrating, adding that no one outside could understand what Iranians "who were victims of this murderer feel right now". Mahsa Amini, Sarina Esmailzadeh, and Nika Shakarami, the three women who were killed in 2022, became icons of the 'freedom for women' campaigns, were also celebrated by Iranians after Khamenei's death. ALSO READ | 'Second or third place is dead': Trump says US airstrikes in Iran killed Khamenei's potential successors too A 20-year-old university student in Tehran, Mina, recalled seeing young boys and girls lying in pools of blood amid the Iranian government's crackdown on protestors back in January. "The only thing in my head at that moment was to hope those responsible for their murder will face a worse fate. And today, that wish for vengeance I felt was fulfilled when I saw the news of Khamenei's death," she was quoted as saying.