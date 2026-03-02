‘You son of a…’: Anchor’s on-air outburst after Khamenei’s death goes viral | Watch

While parts of Iran mourned, a very different scene played out on international television. Rita Panahi, a anchor on Sky News Australia delivered a blunt message live on air: "A message to the late Supreme Leader: You son of a b*tch, burn in Hell!"

The early morning broadcast was emotional. The anchor’s voice trembled as she confirmed the death of the man who had ruled the country for 36 years. Within hours, images from across the country showed two very different reactions – public mourning in some cities, open celebration in others. Track US Iran live updates here .

Iran experienced both shock and celebration on Sunday after state television announced that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in a US-Israeli attack a day earlier.

The clip circulated widely on social media, triggering a chain of reaction online. One user wrote, “Sky News Australia is a whole different vibe.”

Another wrote, “Aaaahhh this hits the spot.” A user even praised her as “A real Persian princess.” Track Dubai, Abu Dhabi news live updates here.

Several purported videos posted on social media showed scenes of celebration and defiance in multiple Iranian towns and cities.

According to footages reviewed by Reuters, in Dehloran in Ilam province, people were seen cheering as a statue was toppled. In Karaj city, near Tehran in Alborz province, videos showed residents dancing in the streets. Similar celebrations were reported from Izeh in Khuzestan province.

In the southern town of Galleh Dar, a monument commemorating Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic in 1979, was knocked down, according to a video shared online.

State TV presenter breaks down on air Iranian state TV announced Khamenei’s death in the early hours of Sunday, with the presenter struggling to hold back tears. Footage from Tehran showed mourners dressed in black, packed into a public square, many weeping and embracing each other.

On Press TV, widely shared videos showed people wailing, crying and in some cases collapsing after hearing the news. One presenter broke down while announcing the demise of Khamenei and warned US President Donald Trump, saying “a revenge is coming soon.”

At a rally in Tehran mourning Khamenei’s death, grief quickly turned to anger. One man said the news had filled him with hatred “towards Israel and America. We must avenge the blood of the leader," reported Reuters.