Air India cancels more flights as conflict in Middle East disrupts routes

“Close monitoring and careful assessment of the evolving situation in the Middle East have necessitated further curtailment of our scheduled operations, with the safety and security of our customers and crew remaining our highest priority.” Air India said on Sunday.

Air India airlines on Sunday announced the cancellation of several flights, including those to Europe, as the Iran-US conflict disrupted flight routes after several countries shut their airspaces. The ongoing conflict between Iran and the US that spilled over into the region as Iran targeted US facilities in several gulf countries. Track updates on Iran-US conflict

A majority of flights scheduled to the Gulf regions remain cancelled from four international airports in Kerala, PTI reported.

Though authorities had issued an advisory asking passengers to check flight status before arriving at the airport, several travellers waited at airports across the state expecting services to resume.

Earlier, Khaleej Times reported that over 700 flights across the Gulf and Middle East region have been suspended on Sunday given the flareup in the region. The number is likely to rise during the day.

Additionally, flight operations at Dubai International Airport remain suspended and an Iranian drone reportedly hit the major aviation hub causing ‘limited damage’ to one of the terminal buildings and injuring four people, authorities said. All flights to and from Dubai airport on Sunday have been cancelled, according to FlightRadar24 data at 9:25am (IST). The disruption of the flight operations comes amid US-Israel joint strikes on Iran on Saturday which was followed by Iran's retaliation.