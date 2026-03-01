Khamenei news live updates: Iran Supreme leader killed in US-Israel strikes, President Trump indicates

Live

Khamenei news live updates: Israel has claimed that Iran's supreme leader was killed in airstrikes.

Khamenei news live updates: US President Donald Trump has indicated that Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been killed in US-Israel airstrikes. The United States and Israel launched the most ambitious attack on Iran in decades on Saturday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there were strong indications that Khamenei "is no longer" and urged Iranians to “finish the job”. He said Khamenei's compound had been destroyed and that commanders of the Revolutionary Guard and senior nuclear officials were killed. Meanwhile, the head of public relations at the Iranian Supreme Leader's office accused the country’s enemies of "mental warfare" after Israeli reports said Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed, according to Iranian state media. "The enemy is resorting to mental warfare, all should be aware," the public relations official was quoted as saying. ...Read More

