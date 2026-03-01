Khamenei news live updates: Iran Supreme leader killed in US-Israel strikes, President Trump indicates
Khamenei news live updates: US President Donald Trump has indicated that Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been killed in US-Israel airstrikes. The United States and Israel launched the most ambitious attack on Iran in decades on Saturday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there were strong indications that Khamenei "is no longer" and urged Iranians to “finish the job”. He said Khamenei's compound had been destroyed and that commanders of the Revolutionary Guard and senior nuclear officials were killed....Read More
Meanwhile, the head of public relations at the Iranian Supreme Leader's office accused the country’s enemies of "mental warfare" after Israeli reports said Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed, according to Iranian state media.
"The enemy is resorting to mental warfare, all should be aware," the public relations official was quoted as saying.
Another report confirms Iran Supreme Leader's death
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been killed in Saturday airstrikes, Iran International reported.

No official confirmation has come from Khamenei's office so far.
No official confirmation has come from Khamenei's office so far.
Trump indicates Khamenei is dead
Khamenei news live updates: In an interview with NBC News, the president addressed reports about Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei being killed in airstrikes, saying, “We feel that that is a correct story.”
He also claimed that “most” of Iran’s senior leadership has been wiped out, adding, “The people that make all the decisions, most of them are gone.”
Iranian state media says Khamenei is 'steadfast and firm'
Iran's Tasnim and Mehr news agencies reported that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is "steadfast and firm in commanding the field."
Is Iran's supreme leader dead?
Khamenei news live updates: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was reported to have been killed on Saturday in the conflict that had defined him, as a senior Israeli official told Reuters his body had been found following US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran.
The head of public relations at the Iranian Supreme Leader's office on Saturday accused the country's enemies of "mental warfare" after Israeli reports Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed, Iranian state media reported.