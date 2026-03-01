Who is Ali Larijani? Khamenei's top aide at the center of regime change in Iran

In the midst of soaring tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran, speculations that Ali Larijani, an Iranian political leader, could play a central role in any regime change in Iran. According to the New York Times, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, appears to have completed a strategy for the Islamic Republic's continued existence. Larijani, 67, is tasked with this responsibility and is likely to take charge of the nation. Ali Larijani, a prominent Iranian political figure, is poised to play a pivotal role in Iran's future amid rising tensions with the US and Israel. (Photo by Anwar AMRO / AFP) (AFP)

Read more: Path for with US negotiations not closed, says Iran's security chief

Who is Ali Larijani? Ali Ardashir Larijani is a long-time Iranian political heavyweight with a career spanning military, legislative and security roles. He has many achievements under his belt. Larijani was one of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' original members. He was Iran's principal nuclear negotiator and the former chairman of Iran's State Broadcast Network (IRIB).

In July 2025, Larijani met with Putin for security discussions. Larijani is considered to be close to Putin and was the mastermind behind the 25-year strategic agreement with China as well.

Larijani is currently the Supreme National Security Council's (SNSC) Secretary, appointed by Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian in August 2025. Since he is not a religious cleric, he cannot be seen as a possible successor in the conventional sense. However, Larijani is now touted as the Islamic Republic of Iran's "de facto" leader.

Read more: Al Khamenei to Amir Nasirzadeh: List of top Iran leaders killed in US strikes

Larijani as the Secretary of SNSC Larijani was responsible for putting an end to the recent demonstrations calling for the abolition of Islamic rule by using deadly force. He was managing nuclear talks with Washington before the US and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday.

Larijani was also controlling opposition and communicating with regional players like Qatar and Oman, as well as strong friends like Russia. According to the New York Times, Larijani is also tasked with planning how to handle Iran in the event of a future conflict with the United States.

Earlier in February, Larijani told Al Jazeera that, “We are ready in our country. We have prepared for the past seven to eight months. We found our weaknesses and fixed them. We are not looking for war, and we won’t start the war. But if they force it on us, we will respond.”

Journalist Barak Ravid noted on CNN that Trump might look to figures like Larijani to navigate a post-Khamenei reality and manage continuity within Iran’s clerical system, given the reports that the reins of power rest in his hands.