Israel strikes Iran LIVE: Airspace shut, internet hit in Iran after strikes; India's advisory for nationals in Israel

- 2 Mins agoIndia issues advisory for nationals in Israel amid flare-up, asks them to remain vigilant
- 5 Mins agoPeople queue up to leave Tehran after strikes
- 13 Mins agoSchools, workplaces closed in Israel. Read full IDF statement
- 16 Mins agoIsrael's strikes in Iran with help from US, says report
- 25 Mins agoIran shuts down its airspace after Israel's strikes in Tehran
- 29 Mins agoIsrael's “preventative” attack in Tehran, explosion reported near Khamenei's office
Israel strikes Iran live updates: Amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the US, Israel launched a “preventative” attack with strikes heard in Tehran on Saturday, reportedly near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency as he announced the strike....Read More
Following the surprise attack, Iran has shut down its airspace to other flights, with some reports saying mobile phones lines have been cut and internet connectivity hit in parts of Tehran.
Here are top updates on the fresh escalation:
Israel strikes Iran: After weeks of simmering tensions between Iran and the US, Israel intervened on Saturday, launching what it called “preventative” or pre-emptive strikes in Tehran. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz described the attack as being done “to remove threats” and also declared a state of emergency.
Fresh strikes with US help? While there hasn't been any official confirmation in this regard, news agency AP has reported, citing a US official, that the latest Israeli strikes in Tehran were conducted with help from the US. The development comes amid ongoing diplomatic tensions and talks of a possible nuclear deal between Iran and the US.
Iran, Israel shut airspace: The Israeli military said that it had issued a “proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the state of Israel.” In this regard, the country has shut down its airspace to civilian flights, reports said. Besides, Iran also shut down its airspace and mobile phone services were cut in parts of Tehran.
Strikes reported near Khamenei's office: As Israel announced strikes in Tehran, news agency AP reported that explosions were heard near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's offices in the city. However, it is said that Khamenei has been moved to safety and wasn't present inside the office premises at the time.
Israel strikes Iran LIVE: Amid the fresh flare-up between Israel and Iran, India issued an advisory for its nationals there, asking them to remain vigilant and exercise caution. “Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command,” the Indian embassy in Israel said in a statement.
Israel strikes Iran LIVE updates: People in Tehran are reportedly lining up to leave the city following the surprise attack from Israel. Long queues were seen outside gas stations, news agency Reuters reported.
Israel strikes Iran LIVE updates: The Israeli military announced the closure of schools and workplaces, with exceptions for essential sectors, and a ban on public airspace after its surprise pre-emptive attack on Tehran.
Here's Israel Defense Forces' full statement after the strike:
"Following a situational assessment, it was determined that as of today (Saturday), at 08:00, immediate changes will be made to the Home Front Command Guidelines.
As part of the changes, it was decided to shift all areas of the country from Full Activity to Essential Activity.
The guidelines include: a prohibition on educational activities, gatherings, and workplaces, except for essential sectors.
The public is required to follow the guidelines published on the official Home Front Command channels.
Full guidelines will be updated on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app."
Israel strikes Iran LIVE: Israel's latest strikes in parts of Tehran, announced by the country's defence minister, came with assistance from the US, news agency AP reported, citing a US official and a person familiar with the operation.
Israel strikes Iran LIVE: Iran has shut down its airspace following the strikes by Israel in Tehran, news agency AP reported. Besides, mobile phone lines have been cut in parts of eastern and western Tehran and internet connectivity has weakened in some parts, reported Reuters, citing Iranian media.
Israel strikes Iran LIVE: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency as he announced the strike in Tehran. The country described the attack as “preventative”, amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the US. According to news agency AP, strikes also took place near Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's offices in Tehran.