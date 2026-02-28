Israel strikes Iran LIVE: Airspace shut, internet hit in Iran after strikes; India's advisory for nationals in Israel

Following the surprise attack, Iran has shut down its airspace to other flights, with some reports saying mobile phones lines have been cut and internet connectivity hit in parts of Tehran.

Here are top updates on the fresh escalation:

Israel strikes Iran: After weeks of simmering tensions between Iran and the US, Israel intervened on Saturday, launching what it called “preventative” or pre-emptive strikes in Tehran. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz described the attack as being done “to remove threats” and also declared a state of emergency.

Fresh strikes with US help? While there hasn't been any official confirmation in this regard, news agency AP has reported, citing a US official, that the latest Israeli strikes in Tehran were conducted with help from the US. The development comes amid ongoing diplomatic tensions and talks of a possible nuclear deal between Iran and the US.

Iran, Israel shut airspace: The Israeli military said that it had issued a “proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the state of Israel.” In this regard, the country has shut down its airspace to civilian flights, reports said. Besides, Iran also shut down its airspace and mobile phone services were cut in parts of Tehran.

Strikes reported near Khamenei's office: As Israel announced strikes in Tehran, news agency AP reported that explosions were heard near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's offices in the city. However, it is said that Khamenei has been moved to safety and wasn't present inside the office premises at the time.