Khamenei faces personal loss amid Iran-US conflict, family members killed: Report

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reportedly suffered a personal loss as Israel and the US ramped up attacks. Young Journalists Club reported, citing a member of the Tehran City Council, that Khamenei had lost his son-in-law and daughter-in-law to the strikes there. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reportedly suffered a personal loss. (AFP PHOTO / HO / KHAMENEI.IR)

The report which appeared to have been circulated on Telegram channels was shared on X by some independent reporters and outlets as well. “Khamenei son in law and daughter in law were killed in today’s strikes - Maysam Mozafar a member of Tehran city council said,” an investigative reporter remarked, sharing a screenshot of a Telegram communication.

Faytuks Network also reported “Tehran City Council member Meysam Mozaffar says the son-in-law and daughter of Iran’s Supreme Leader were killed.” HT.com could not independently verify these reports.

Amid reports of the strikes, there was a heightened interest in Khamenei's family members, including his son-in-law and daughter-in-law. Here's all you need to know.

Who are Khamenei's son-in-law and daughter-in-law? Khamenei has three sons and two daughters, all of whom are married. The reports circulating on social media did not indicate which son-in-law and daughter-in-law allegedly fell victim to the strikes.

Among his sons are Mostafa Khamenei, who is married to the daughter of the late Ayatollah Azizollah Khoshvaght, a well known religious scholar. Mojtaba Khamenei is married to Zahra Haddad-Adel, daughter of Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel, former speaker of the Iranian parliament. Masoud Khamenei is believed to have married daughter of Seyyed Mohsen Kharazi, a member of the assembly of experts in Iran. Meysam Khamenei, the youngest son, is married to daughter of Mahmoud Lolachian, one of Iran's most famous bazaar merchants.

Khamenei's two daughters are Bushra and Hoda. The former is married to Mohammad-Javad Mohammadi Golpayegani, son of Gholamhossein (Mohammad) Mohammadi Golpayegani, Khamenei's chief of staff. The latter is married to Mesbah al-Hoda Bagheri Kani, a member of a clerical family.

What to know of the Iran situation President Donald Trump said there's a massive operation underway to destroy Iran's military capabilities and remove the threat of it making a nuclear weapon.

Iran's Foreign Ministry meanwhile remarked that it would defend the homeland. Iran's Revolutionary Guard also responded to US and Israel strikes, firing drones and missiles at Israel, as well as at US military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

Over 80 people were reportedly killed, as per Associated Press. Khamenei's compound was one of the first targets amid the ongoing conflict, reports indicated.