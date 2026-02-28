Trump to deliver any remarks on strikes in Iran today? A look at his public agenda as US launches 'Op Epic Fury'

President Donald Trump is not anticipated to make any further formal public statements regarding the strikes in Iran today, according to White House officials, who also warned that this situation may evolve. President Donald Trump is not anticipated to address the public again after discussing Iran strikes. The US executed Operation Epic Fury against Iranian military installations as a response to nuclear noncompliance. (REUTERS)

Trump commented on the strikes in a video lasting approximately eight minutes, which was shared on his Truth Social account. Additionally, he engaged in a brief phone conversation with a reporter from the Washington Post, as he is known to occasionally take calls from reporters spontaneously.

However, at this moment, officials state that Trump is not expected to address the public again, CNN reported. His public agenda includes events for the conservative Super PAC Maga Inc. scheduled for later this evening.

Iran vs Israel and US The US launched a significant military operation against Iran, designated as Operation Epic Fury. This operation aimed at crucial Iranian military installations, which included missile sites, naval bases, and areas in proximity to the office of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This military action came in the wake of Trump's ultimatum, which stated that Tehran had a period of 10 days to adhere to US demands regarding its nuclear program. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes targeting US bases and Israel. This operation represented a notable intensification of tensions between the US and Iran, attracting worldwide attention to the security situation in the Middle East.

