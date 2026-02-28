What is the IRGC and how did it start? Trump issues stark ultimatum to Iranian forces, ‘Surrender or face death’

US President Donald Trump on Saturday referred to the attacks on Iran as “a noble mission,” asserting that they were essential due to Tehran's pursuit of nuclear weapons and missile systems capable of reaching the United States. Trump urged Iranian forces to lay down arms and emphasizes the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' influence on Iran's military and domestic policy. This handout photo released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)'s official website Sepanews. (AFP)

The US and Israel's coordinated attacks were aimed at dismantling Iran's missile capabilities and effectively "annihilating" the nation's navy.

Trump urged the Iranian populace to "take over your government — it will be yours to take."

Despite assertions that last year's assault on Iran's nuclear facilities had eradicated the country's nuclear ambitions, Trump contended that Iran “attempted to rebuild their nuclear program and to continue developing the long-range missiles that can now threaten our very good friends and allies in Europe, our troops stationed overseas, and could soon reach the American homeland.”

Trump stated that the strikes conducted on Saturday would be part of "a massive and ongoing operation" which will "destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground." He further asserted that it would also ensure that "the region's terrorist proxies can no longer destabilize the region or the world and attack our forces."

Trump's issue stark warning to IRGC Trump called on Iranian forces, including the Revolutionary Guards, to surrender.

"To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the armed forces, and all of the police, I say tonight that you must lay down your weapons and have complete immunity or in the alternative, face certain death," the POTUS said.

The Iranian military's top branch, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), has supported the Iranian government for many years. Its responsibilities include fighting adversaries overseas and putting an end to domestic unrest. Here are some facts about it.

What is IRGC and how did it start? The IRGC is established to protect the theocracy. Following the deposition of Iran's last monarch in 1979, various paramilitary factions that contributed to his downfall merged to form the IRGC. It resisted early efforts to integrate into the regular army and solidified its authority during its involvement in the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s.

Currently, it stands as the most dominant segment of Iran's military, operating independently from the regular army. With a troop strength ranging from 150,000 to 190,000, it encompasses an army, navy, air force, and intelligence division, and has also woven itself into the fabric of Iran's civilian economy.

What is the Quds Force? The Quds Force is an elite expeditionary unit within the IRGC, composed of its most skilled fighters. Initially, it was assigned to conduct foreign operations, beginning with support for Hezbollah in Lebanon. Over time, the force has extended its assistance to various non-state actors across the Middle East, including Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis in Yemen, and even the Taliban in Afghanistan during the 1990s.