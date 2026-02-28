Where has Iran targeted? All on retaliatory strikes amid vow to ‘deliver a historic lesson’ to Israel and US

Iran has announced that it targeted US military installations in various Gulf nations, in addition to launching a series of missiles towards Israel. The move comes following the commencement of strikes by the US and Israel against Iranian military and governmental sites on Saturday morning local time. Iran has launched missiles at Israel and targeted US military installations in the Gulf after strikes on its sites. Regional missile defenses engaged incoming threats, with one civilian casualty reported in the UAE (AP)

The sound of explosions echoed across multiple countries in the region as missile defense systems were activated to counter the incoming threats.

Citing Nour News, a media outlet linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the CNN World reported that Iran fired "dozens" of ballistic missiles at Israel. There have been no reports of casualties on Israel so far.

Also Read: US Navy's Fifth Fleet HQ attacked in Bahrain? Video goes viral as Iran vows retaliation

Where has Iran targeted in retaliatory strikes? The IRGC reported that Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait, Al-Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, and the US naval base in Bahrain were among the targets. Additionally, Iranian state media stated that Muwaffaq Al-Salti Air Base in Jordan and a US base in northern Iraq were also targeted.

The extent of the damage is still being assessed: several missiles were launched at the United Arab Emirates and were successfully intercepted. However, some debris from the missiles fell in a residential area, resulting in the death of one civilian, as reported by the UAE’s official news agency.

One missile impacted a US navy facility located in Bahrain, but there were no reports of casualties.

A Qatari official stated that Qatar successfully intercepted two Iranian missiles over its territory.

The Chief of Staff of Kuwait’s military confirmed in a statement that “air defense systems engaged incoming missiles.”

Jordan’s military reported that its air defenses effectively intercepted two ballistic missiles aimed at the Kingdom, as per CNN.

Iranian army aims to ‘deliver a historic lesson’ to Israel and US Meanwhile, Iran’s army said it will deliver a “historic lesson” to Israel and the United States after strikes on Iranian cities.

“As we have already stated, any base anywhere in the region that assists Israel will be a target of the sacred Islamic Republic and our armed forces, and we will show no hesitation,” stated Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, the Senior Armed Forces Spokesman, as reported by Iranian state-affiliated media.