What is Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, designated a terrorist group by European Union?
Established in 1979, IRGC is a branch of Iran’s military and operates alongside the regular army, while playing a central role in Iran's defence operations.
European Union (EU) has agreed to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation in response to Tehran’s deadly crackdown on protests that have pushed the country to the edge and led to the death of thousands of civilians. Track updates on Iran-US tensions
The EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, confirmed the decision during a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers in Brussels as it also imposed other sanctions on Iran, led by the clerical regime of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Also read: Russia invites Zelensky to Moscow for peace talks, Kremlin says no reply yet
The sanctions include a travel ban and asset freezes on 21 individuals and entities, including members of the government, judiciary, and those responsible for an Internet blackout, Bloomberg reported, citing the European Council statement.
What is the IRGC?
Established after the Islamic Revolution of 1979, IRGC is a branch of Iran’s military and operates alongside the regular army, while playing a central role in Iran's defence operations. The IRGC has ground, naval, and air forces and an internal security militia (the Basij) and an external operations force, the IRGC–Qods Force, according to the Counter Terrorism Guide
Also read: Ceasefire for Ukraine? Trump says Putin agreed to week-long pause in fighting during ‘cold snap’
The force reports directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Al Jazeera and has about 190,000 active personnel. The IRGC oversees Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programmes and supports proxy groups across the Middle East.
Though the group is based in Iran, the IRGC has conducted operations in Iraq and Syria. In 2019, The US labelled it a terrorist organisation and has been accused of backing terror activities.
Iran responds to EU's move
Responding to EU's move to designate the IRGC as a terror outfit, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi accused EU of 'fanning the flames. “Several countries are presently attempting to avert the eruption of all-out war in our region. Europe is instead busy fanning the flames,” he wrote on X.
“After pursuing ‘snapback’ at the behest of the US, it is now making another major strategic mistake by designating our National Military as a supposed ‘terrorist organization,'” Araghchi said.
The issue of designating the IRGC as a terror outfit had two varying opinions within the Eu with some members in favour of it, while others tried to be more cautious, fearing that it could hinder communication with Iran's government and endanger European citizens inside the country.
However, a brutal crackdown on civilians protesting against the economic woes and calling for the removal of the clerical regime, increased the chorus for the move. a brutal crackdown on a nationwide protest movement earlier this month, killing thousands of people, increased momentum for the move.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More