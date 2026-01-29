What is Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, designated a terrorist group by European Union?

European Union (EU) has agreed to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation in response to Tehran’s deadly crackdown on protests that have pushed the country to the edge and led to the death of thousands of civilians. Track updates on Iran-US tensions File photo of IRGC. (AFP)

The EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, confirmed the decision during a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers in Brussels as it also imposed other sanctions on Iran, led by the clerical regime of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The sanctions include a travel ban and asset freezes on 21 individuals and entities, including members of the government, judiciary, and those responsible for an Internet blackout, Bloomberg reported, citing the European Council statement.

What is the IRGC? Established after the Islamic Revolution of 1979, IRGC is a branch of Iran’s military and operates alongside the regular army, while playing a central role in Iran's defence operations. The IRGC has ground, naval, and air forces and an internal security militia (the Basij) and an external operations force, the IRGC–Qods Force, according to the Counter Terrorism Guide

The force reports directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Al Jazeera and has about 190,000 active personnel. The IRGC oversees Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programmes and supports proxy groups across the Middle East.

Though the group is based in Iran, the IRGC has conducted operations in Iraq and Syria. In 2019, The US labelled it a terrorist organisation and has been accused of backing terror activities.

Iran responds to EU's move Responding to EU's move to designate the IRGC as a terror outfit, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi accused EU of 'fanning the flames. “Several countries are presently attempting to avert the eruption of all-out war in our region. Europe is instead busy fanning the flames,” he wrote on X.

“After pursuing ‘snapback’ at the behest of the US, it is now making another major strategic mistake by designating our National Military as a supposed ‘terrorist organization,'” Araghchi said.