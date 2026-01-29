Ceasefire for Ukraine? Trump says Putin agreed to week-long pause in fighting during ‘cold snap’

"Because of the cold, extreme cold... I personally asked President Putin not to fire on Kyiv and the cities and towns," said Trump, adding that Putin has agreed to this pause.

While speaking at a Cabinet meeting to discuss the US government shutdown, Trump shared updates regarding the Gaza ceasefire and Ukraine war. As per Trump, this decision comes due to frigid temperatures in the region.

"Because on top of everything else, it's not what they need, missiles coming to their towns [when it is this cold]," said Trump.

"I thought It was a very good thing. Ukraine almost did not believe it and they were very happy to hear it as they are struggling very badly," POTUS added further.

What is a cold snap? Cold snap refers to the cold wave that is currently hitting Ukraine and Russia. As per local reports, Ukraine is facing a severe cold wave dropping to minus 27 degrees Celsius.

The State Emergency Service has warned of a sharp drop in air temperature for February. According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Centre, overnight on February 1–3 temperatures in most regions are expected to fall to minus 20–27°C.

Local news reported that in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Sumy, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions, as well as in Kyiv, temperatures are expected to reach minus 20–25°C, with daytime temperatures around minus 15–22°C.

Meanwhile, in Russia, temperature continue to drop with the Far East buried in its heaviest snowfall in 60 years due to the winter blast which swept across Asia last week.

As per a Reuters report, scientists said the weather was related to waves of cool air coming in from the Arctic, which was simultaneously affecting Eastern Russia and Asia, and a second, affecting Eastern Europe.